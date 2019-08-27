Prosecutors Close to Deciding Whether to Indict McCabe

‘In truth and in fact, the sole decision-maker concerning Plaintiff’s termination was Trump…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Federal prosecutors are close to deciding whether to charge former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe over his alleged perjury, according to The New York Times.

The report comes just days after CNN announced it had hired McCabe as a contributor.

A source close to the Department of Justice confirmed that the inspector general referred McCabe’s files to U.S. Attorney John Durham, who is investigating the origins of the Russia collusion hoax.

McCabe was fired in 2018 after he lied about his involvement in the FBI’s investigation into the Clinton Foundation and the FBI’s relationship with the media. On at least four occasions, McCabe “lacked candor, including under oath,” the Department of Justice concluded.

But according to The Times, an indictment isn’t certain. Meetings between lawyers and prosecutors are common in these cases, and due to the courts’ liberal tilt, the government might decide to drop the case.

McCabe filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court earlier this month, claiming his firing was politically motivated.

President Donald Trump schemed to “discredit and remove DOJ and FBI employees who were deemed to be his partisan opponents because they were not politically loyal to him,” he alleged.

“In truth and in fact, the sole decision-maker concerning Plaintiff’s termination was Trump, whose decision was made and finalized before Defendants ever commenced their pretextual termination process,” the suit says.

Shortly after his suit was filed, CNN hired McCabe as a contributor. Rep. Mark Meadows, R-NC, slammed the move, calling it “comical.”

Andrew McCabe: fired for lying to the FBI, caught by the Inspector General for unauthorized media leaks, and—worst of all—one of the ring-leaders in spreading the debunked and disastrous “Russian collusion” conspiracy theory. His reward? A paid CNN contract. Comical. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) August 23, 2019

Trump weighed in as well.