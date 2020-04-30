Project Veritas Catches NYC Funeral Directors Casting Doubt on COVID Deaths

‘They’re writing COVID on all the death certificates…’

(Michael Barnes, Liberty Headlines) A new undercover video from the investigative journalism group Project Veritas shows multiple New York City funeral home directors questioning the official Wuhan virus death count.

“To be honest with you, all of the death certificates are writing COVID on it—they’re writing COVID on all the death certificates,” said Michael Lanza, director of Staten Island’s Colonial Funeral Home.

“I think it’s political,” he said, “So, I’m going to turn around and say: ‘You know, like, not everybody that we have here that has COVID on the death certificate died of COVID.’ Can I prove that? No, but that is my suspicion.”

The shocking comments come amid widespread concern that Wuhan virus death totals are being artificially inflated.

The controversy began when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance earlier this month allowing for death certificates to list COVID-19 even if infected people die from other causes.

Additionally, the CDC has allowed hospitals to blame COVID-19 even when patients haven’t tested positive for the virus. If an untested person died of the flu, for example, then their coronavirus-like symptoms would be enough to qualify for a coronavirus cause of death.

But in many cases, the reasoning is even weaker.

A hidden-camera interview at a Queens-based funeral home called DiMiceli and Sons highlights such a scenario.

Josephine DeMiceli, president of the funeral home, said that the sister of a deceased woman contacted her about funeral arrangements and explained that the deceased woman had suffered from Alzheimer’s disease but was never treated for the Wuhan virus. Yet, COVID-19 was listed as her cause of death.

The women’s cousin was allegedly a Supreme Court justice. After the family insisted on an autopsy, DeMiceli said, “I called her and I said to her that the doctor signed the death certificate [to] the autopsy—no COVID-19.”

Another segment in the video shows a Brooklyn funeral home director saying that people who die outside of the care of a private physician will likely be labeled as a coronavirus casualty.

“Two weeks ago, I had a 40-year-old man that died in his house, OK? They didn’t even go to the house—the guy had no underlying causes, no medical conditions—they released him from the house without even going saying he had COVID-19 because he had a fever,” he said.