Project Veritas Sheds Light on Zucker, CNN Bias in Biggest Exposé of the Year

‘I noticed I was in a very unique position in space and time to just do something to protect the republic…’

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) Conservative undercover investigative outfit Project Veritas exposed far-left CNN President Jeff Zucker in the first of a series of reports that it promised would be the biggest of 2019.

The report catches CNN officials like media coordinator Nick Neville admitting on camera what was long suspected: that Zucker “has a personal vendetta against Trump.”

Among the disclosures are Zucker appearing to direct the network’s staff to push a one-sided angle on impeachment rather than providing a balanced narrative.

In a preview of the new series, Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe said the revelations on one of the Left’s favorite mouthpieces would eclipse even its shocking Google exposé earlier this year.

The Google report was raised in congressional hearings on internet security and helped inspire President Donald Trump to organize a social media summit in July.

“A major aspect of this story is the heroic actions of an insider,” O’Keefe said of the new investigation.

Cary Poarch, a satellite upload technician with CNN’s Washington DC Bureau, secretly recorded the 9 a.m. rundown meetings directly overseen by Zucker.

“Its not politics that motivates me—it’s basically me wanting the news to be what they used to be: news, and not infotainment or a game show or chasing the ratings,” said Poarch, who began working at the network two years ago and considered it his “dream job” at the time.

“CNN purports it to be facts first, and that’s clearly not the case,” he added.

The Project Veritas report blends Poarch’s recordings with additional hidden-camera work conducted by the activist watchdog group.

Ironically, Zucker attacks rival network Fox News, accusing it of a conservative tilt, while demonstrating little self-awareness of his own network’s propagandist tendencies.

“The fake conspiracy nonsense that Fox has spread for years is now deeply embedded in American society,” Zucker complains, “… and, frankly, that is beyond destructive for America.”

Far surpassing run-of-the mill media bias, CNN has been suspected of actively colluding with deep-state government officials to leak sensitive and classified information that would damage Trump.

It hired several of the Obama administration’s top intelligence leaders—including former Director of National Security James Clapper, former CIA Director John Brennan and former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe—despite their already facing official criminal investigations into leaking information to left-wing media outlets.

While Zucker’s personal animus toward the U.S. president may steer CNN’s policies, he is not alone in it, said Poarch.

The culture within the network itself includes a “strong groupthink that permeated through the halls,” he said.

The meetings Poarch recorded also included Virginia Moseley, CNN’s senior vice president of newsgathering, and David Chalian, the network’s political director. They went out to executive producers and news staffers across the country.

Even when presented with alternative left-wing storylines, such as an MSNBC-sponsored forum on gun control, Zucker called on the network to “just stay focused on impeachment.”

Poarch said many of his colleagues shared his reservations about the over-the-top liberal agenda being promoted but “they just felt trapped that they couldn’t say it.”

Several of the network’s loyal footsoldiers, like CNN floor director Hiram Gonzalez, admitted that CNN’s effort to sensationalize the 2016 race by promoting Trump had helped vault him into the spotlight.

“Between you and I, we created this monster, and now we’re eating him full plate every single day,” said Gonzalez.

Another staffer, CNN media coordinator Christian Sierra, noted the network’s obvious slant—which it perplexingly refuses to acknowledge, claiming instead to be impartial and unbiased.

“Our Democratic interviews are like softballs compared to the Republicans,” he said. “… [E]very time we ask questions to Republicans, like, it’s always a little tougher.”

Poarch said he was prepared for the potential fallout against him from his (soon to be former) colleagues and had wrestled long and hard over whether to come forward as a public whistleblower.

“This is exposing probably the biggest media conglomerate in the world,” he said. “I lose sleep over it, but this is—I decided to wear the camera because I didn’t see any other option, because I noticed I was in a very unique position in space and time to just do something to protect the republic.”

He called on others to take up the mantle and follow in his footsteps by going public with their accounts of the Left’s corrupt, dishonest and anti-democratic practices.

“My goal with this, aside from getting CNN to return to its old greatness, is to inspire literally the dozens of people I’ve had this same conversation with—not only at CNN, but at different outlets,” Poarch said.

Calling Poarch “one of the bravest people I’ve ever met,” O’Keefe also encouraged future whistleblowers to reach out by emailing [email protected]