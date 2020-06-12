Project Veritas Exposes Antifa Spinoff Group’s Ties to Soros, Steyer, Silicon Valley

‘The main thing about this, is that we see this is not going to happen through ‘normal channels’ because we are living in abnormal times…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Project Veritas taped undercover videos that show officials with RefuseFascism, an Antifa-like group, claiming they received money from George Soros, Tom Steyer, and other leftist activists to promote an overthrow of the “Trump–Pence regime.”

The videos (below) show private conversations in which Tee Stern, head of Atlanta’s RefuseFa chapter, and Andy Zee, national organizer of RefuseFa, disclose their connections to Soros and Steyer, Project Veritas reported.

“We did apply for a grant from Soros at one point, a long time ago when I was doing more abortion rights and defending clinics,” Stern said. “We actually did get a grant from them [Soros] around…we started a thing called a ‘National Day of Appreciation’ for abortion providers.”

Stern also discussed the group’s tactics and goals.

“The ultimate vision is … for people to break with their comfort and come into the streets—day after day, night after night—into the hundreds of thousands, into the millions and not leave until they [Trump and Pence] have to step down,” she said.

She said the group will not cause political change through debate and voting.

“The main thing about this is that we see this is not going to happen through ‘normal channels’ because we are living in abnormal times,” she said.

Stern said again that people will need to “come into the streets and demand that the Trump-Pence regime must go.”

Zee discusses RefusaFa’s contacts with Steyer’s impeachment advisor.

“We’re trying to meet with Tom Steyer,” Zee said. “Tom Steyer’s been retweeting some of our stuff, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s gonna wanna … I believe he has political ambitions. That he may actually want to not be directly connected [to RefuseFa].”

Zee also disclosed the group’s connection to Silicon Valley technology companies, such as Electric Frontier Foundation.