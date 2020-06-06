Project Veritas: Antifa Training Sessions Teach ‘Aggression,’ Beatings, Eye-Gouging

‘If you get a good liver or kidney shot, it’s pretty much crippling them…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Video evidence and testimony from an undercover Antifa member have revealed that the left-wing insurrectionist group trains its members for street violence, Project Veritas reported.

According to the recent expose, in which a Project Veritas journalist was able to infiltrate the group, an Antifa chapter in New York City serves as a fight club.

In the undercover video, the Antifa fighting instructor called “Chris” trains members for engaging in violent street clashes with law-enforcement and others..

“If you get a good liver or kidney shot, it’s pretty much crippling them,” Chris said. “They’re going to be doubled over and in a lot of pain. If you break one of the floating ribs, which are small and right down here. Those are also very painful, it’s hard to move after that, to catch a breath.”

“So, one good body shot could potentially give you all the time in the world to run away while they’re doubled over in pain, or really put a beating on them after that if you really want to make it personal,” he said.

Antifa terrorists at the training session laughed after he talked about putting “a beating on them.”

Antifa instructor Chris said “self-defense” needs to be defined more broadly as ‘I will not be f**ked with.'”

His training sessions show Antifa terrorists how to inflict the most damage on combatants, not simply how to defend themselves.

“Yeah, yeah, yeah. So, if that doesn’t knock them out, then yeah. The nose, the eyes, poke the eyes… Absolutely,” Chris said.

In another clip, he said the purpose of the training sessions is to “practice aggression,” not self-defense.

“Not aggression against one another, but really just a space that, if you want to or if you want to challenge yourself, to kind of work on harnessing that kind of energy,” he said.

In another video, a journalist with Project Veritas talks about his experience inside Antifa.

“They do not hesitate to either push back or incite some kind of violence. In our classes and in our meetings, before we do any sort of demonstration or Black Bloc, we talk about weapons detail and what we carry and what we should have,” the undercover journalist said.

Black Bloc refers to rioters who walk through the streets in all black clothing, with their faces covered, looking for opportunities to commit crimes, instigate fights, and stir fear in the public.

“Depending on the setting, if I were to be caught or found out in a setting where I am present with them, it could escalate to violence against me,” the undercover journalist said.

Project Veritas’ reporting confirms Attorney General Bill Barr’s assertion that Antifa and other radical leftist organizations have been preparing for violence with military-style tactics.

President Donald Trump announced that the Justice Department will designate Antifa, which stands for anti-fascist, as a terrorist organization, which will give the federal government greater authority in suppressing and prosecuting the group’s violence.

“Our second #EXPOSEANTIFA installment, demonstrates just how far the group will go to engage in physical combat, evade arrests and promote the most damage possible on the streets,” said James O’Keefe CEO and founder of Project Veritas.