Shareholder Watchdog Confronts Mastercard for Supporting ‘Hate Group’ BLM

‘Outrage doesn’t justify promoting radical groups like Black Lives Matter…’

(Michael Barnes, Liberty Headlines) Corporations have jumped onboard the Black Lives Matter bandwagon to signal their support for black Americans.

But they don’t seem to understand the Marxist nature of the radical activist group, according to a free-market corporate management watchdog.

And in the case of Mastercard, they don’t care.

“Americans from all backgrounds recoil at the brutal death of George Floyd. But that outrage doesn’t justify promoting radical groups like Black Lives Matter,” said Horace Cooper, co-chairman of the Project 21 black leadership network at the National Center for Public Policy Research.

Cooper confronted Mastercard executives at the credit card giant’s annual shareholder meeting in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

He asserted that Black Lives Matter thrives on stoking racial division, violence against law enforcement and hatred of American exceptionalism.

He also pointed to riots, looting and arson during BLM “protests,” and the group’s ties to the violent communist outfit Antifa.

“Did anyone at Mastercard look into Black Lives Matter and its history prior to lending your support? And does Mastercard agree that police forces should be defunded?” Cooper asked during a public comment period.

“There are plenty of positive ways for Mastercard to show its support for minorities without embracing a hate group like Black Lives Matter,” he said.

Despite numerous board members and corporate executives in attendance, not a single person responded.

However, Mastercard CEO Ajay Singh Banga later affirmed the company’s long-standing partnership with Al Sharpton and his National Action Network.

According to Justin Danhof, director of the National Center’s Free Enterprise Project, Black Lives Matter is not a civil rights group.

Rather, it was founded by radical socialists for the purpose of sowing widespread political discord instead of racial unity.

“If Mastercard actually investigated the group’s origins and platform, and still proceeded to voice its support for Black Lives Matter, that would mean Mastercard now supports anarchy,” Danhof said in Monday’s meeting.

Last week, Danhof confronted Netflix CEO Reed Hastings for the online streaming company’s vocal support of Black Lives Matter. He also raised the issue of why Hastings placed President Obama’s former National Security Advisor Susan Rice on the board of directors after shareholders voted her down.

“All sane people, including us at the National Center, condemn the killing of George Floyd and support black communities, but that’s not what the Black Lives Matter movement stands for,” he said.