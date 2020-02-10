Pro-Life Group Endorses Sen. Kelly Loeffler After Opposing Her Senate Appointment

‘She went through a rigorous, multi-faceted endorsement process and her responses were among some of the strongest we have ever seen…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) A major pro-life advocacy group endorsed Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., for reelection on Monday after initially opposing her appointment to the Senate last year.

The Susan B. Anthony List came out against Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to appoint Loeffler based on the belief that Loeffler opposed abortion restrictions. But now, the group has declared Loeffler a “strong pro-life, pro-woman leader.”

The flip-flop is the result of substantive actions Loeffler has taken to prove she is committed to the pro-life movement, according to SBA List President Marjorie Dannenfelser.

“Loeffler has earned the support of the pro-life movement by leading and speaking out for life,” Dannenfelser said in a statement.

“At her appointment, she committed to supporting the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act and to confirming President Trump’s pro-life judges, SBA List’s top two priorities,” Dannenfelser continued. “Senator Loeffler co-sponsored three major pro-life bills during her first week in office and she spoke out during the March for Life. She went through a rigorous, multi-faceted endorsement process and her responses were among some of the strongest we have ever seen.”

SBA List was wary of Loeffler’s appointment because of Loeffler’s past position on the board of a Georgia hospital that provided abortions. Since then, Loeffler has met with SBA List, along with other conservative groups such as the Club for Growth and the National Rifle Association, and earned their support.

“Sen. Loeffler will continue to be a formidable champion of unborn children and their mothers, and we greatly look forward to working together on these and other top pro-life priorities,” Dannenfelser said.

This endorsement is important for Loeffler, who is now facing a Senate challenge from Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., one of President Donald Trump’s top congressional allies.

Trump has not weighed in on the intra-party fighting, but the National Republican Senatorial Committee has remained firmly committed to Loeffler’s campaign.

During a post-acquittal celebration speech last Thursday with his top GOP supporters, Trump acknowledged Collins’s efforts to square off against Rep. Jerrold Nadler on the House Judiciary Committee.

He expressed hope that something might happen that would mend the rift between the two Georgia conservatives and avoid a contentious primary that could cost the seat.

“I know Kelly—you’re going to end up liking him a lot,” he told Collins, according to the Georgia Reporter.

“Something’s gonna happen that’s going to be very good,” he added. “I don’t know. I haven’t figured it out yet.”