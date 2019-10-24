Pro-Life Undercover Journalist Draws Hostile, Activist Judge in Planned Parenthood Trial

‘We’re not going into the truth of abortion procedures. I’ve excluded that…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Pro-life activist and undercover journalist David Daleiden is still in court fighting Planned Parenthood after the abortion giant sued him for releasing secretly recorded videos.

His 2015 hidden-camera exposé showed Planned Parenthood executives admitting they had participated in the trafficking of fetal remains.

Planned Parenthood has accused Daleiden of illegal wiretapping, trespassing, breaches of confidentiality and more.

The state of California also filed 14 felony charges against Daleiden and his associate, Sandra Merritt, in 2017. The civil jury trial began two weeks ago and is still ongoing.

Planned Parenthood lawyer Rhonda Trotter claimed Daleiden committed a crime by posing as an employee for BioMax, a medical company, in an attempt to purchase fetal remains.

Daleiden, however, argued that he “never intended to commit the crime of actually trafficking in human body parts for valuable consideration,” but Planned Parenthood did, as his videos revealed.

In one of the videos, Suzie Prabhakarran, the vice president of medical affairs for Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida, admitted she readily agrees to dismember unborn children in the womb.

She said she circumvents the law prohibiting partial-birth abortions by filling out a clinical form stating her intent to “dismember the fetus,” leaving the possibility of a partial-birth abortion open.

But the judge presiding over Planned Parenthood’s case against Daleiden, said that fetal harvesting has nothing to do with this case.

On the very first day of the trial, Judge William Orrick declared that it was irrelevant “whether plaintiffs profited from the sale of fetal tissue or otherwise violated the law in securing tissue for those programs.”

Any evidence regarding the abortion giant’s fetal-remains harvesting would not be allowed in court, the Obama-appointed Orrick ruled.

“I just want to be very clear that I want these witnesses to be able to testify as to what their reasonable state of mind was with respect to the specific defense … but we’re not going into the truth of abortion procedures. I’ve excluded that,” Orrick said said to Daleiden’s defense attorney, Horatio Mihet, after Mihet asked Merritt about information she had uncovered while speaking to Planned Parenthood executives.

Daleiden, however, has continued to demand that the court accept his evidence, since it is the very reason he decided to publish his undercover exposé.

“I handled aborted fetal tissue at two Planned Parenthood clinics during this undercover project, and I handled the actual individual body parts and organs,” Daleiden said during a cross-examination yesterday. “I held human fetal organs in my hands.”

Another defense attorney, Charles LiMandri, said there’s no legal justification supporting the court’s decision to preclude the information Daleiden and Merritt uncovered.

“Part of showing what someone’s reasonable belief is that reasonableness of the information they relied on and the source,” LiMandri said.

Regardless, Orrick agreed to Planned Parenthood’s request to redact documents and footage that revealed the gruesome nature of Planned Parenthood’s fetal organ harvesting. But he did allow Planned Parenthood lawyers to play recordings of the undercover videos in question to allow the jury to consider whether the videos were “private” or “confidential.” Daleiden was not allowed the same privilege.

According to LifeSiteNews, Orrick has past ties to Planned Parenthood and even negotiated a tenancy for Planned Parenthood clinic while he sat on the board of San Francisco’s Good Samaritan Family Resource Stuff.

Planned Parenthood has continued to deny the allegations that it participated in the trafficking of fetal organs for profit.

One of the former Planned Parenthood executives Daleiden caught on tape, Mary Gatter, even claimed she was “joking” when she attempted to negotiate higher prices for fetal remains.

“We don’t want to be in a position of being accused of selling tissue and stuff like that,” Gatter had said in the video. “On the other hand, there are costs associated with the use of our space, and all that kind of stuff … if [this price] is in the ballpark, then its fine. If it’s still low, then we can bump it up.”

Other Planned Parenthood executives have been more candid. During the fourth day of the trial, Thomas Moran, associate medical director of Planned Parenthood Pacific Southwest, made a stunning admission.

“And as a result of abortions that would be performed there, including abortions you did, they would sometimes place a demand for certain organs, correct?” the defense attorney asked Moran.

“That was certainly my understanding, yeah,” Moran answered.

The trial is set to continue through Nov. 15.