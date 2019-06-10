Liberals Incensed That Pro-Abortion GOP Sen. Susan Collins Won’t Block Trump Judges

‘While this approach might seem novel in today’s hyperpartisan climate, it used to be the norm…’

(Kaylee McGhee, Liberty Headlines) Radical progressives are outraged that Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, who claims to support abortions, has voted to confirm at least 32 of President Trump’s pro-life judicial nominees.

Collins has voted to confirm more than 90 percent of Trump’s nominees, even though most of them have indicated they oppose abortion, according to the Huffington Post.

“Actions speak louder than words, and no amount of pro-choice rhetoric will change the fact that Senator Collins has voted to confirm over 30 anti-choice Trump judicial nominations,” Maine Democratic party spokesman Alex Stack told HuffPost. “Any pro-choice credibility Senator Collins built up over the past two decades in Washington is officially gone.”

A spokeswoman for Collins, Annie Clark, said that the senator does not ask about or consider judicial nominees’ personal beliefs when evaluating judicial nominees.

“One factor she does not consider is the nominee’s personal beliefs, political or otherwise,” Clark said. “She does, however, evaluate whether a nominee can set aside these beliefs and rule fairly and impartially.”

Clark added that Collins has supported more than 90 percent of judges appointed by presidents from both parties.

“While this approach might seem novel in today’s hyperpartisan climate, it used to be the norm,” Clark said. “By any normal yardstick, Senator Susan Collins is a pro-choice Republican.”

This isn’t enough for leftists, though. Many are still enraged that Collins was the deciding vote in Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Collins said that she voted in favor of Kavanaugh in part because he promised that he has no intention of overturning Roe v. Wade.

But as several pro-life states pass legislation banning abortion, leftists are worried that the tide is shifting and the Supreme Court will finally rule against abortion.

Critical Insights president Ben Domine said Collins’s approval ratings in Maine reflect leftists’ discontent.

“If I had to speculate on a single factor underlying this slip in Collins’ approval rating, it would be her pivotal role in Brett Kavanaugh’s appointment to the Supreme Court,” Domine said. “Her approval was both strong and steady prior to her vote last fall, and it has continued to slip since then.”