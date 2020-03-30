Prison Sources: Cuomo Lied about Making Hand Sanitizer

‘I never got paid that much before doing any type of job like this…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced in early March that the state’s prisoners would manufacture “NYS Clean” hand sanitizer to fight “egregious” price gouging, but prisoners said they are not making anything.

A New York State Department of Corrections spokesperson said the state is buying hand sanitizer from a cleaning-supply company, which he refused to name, then having prisoners transfer the hand sanitizer into “NYS Clean” bottles, VICE reported.

“We are problem solvers, state of New York, Empire State, progressive capital of the nation,” Cuomo said, unveiling gallons of “NYS Clean” hand sanitizer that is “made conveniently by the state of New York.”

Cuomo said the state’s schools, government agencies, prisons and Metropolitan Transport Authority would receive a portion of the 100,000 gallons that prisoners would produce every week.

He said the state’s hand sanitizer would be “superior” to name-brand products because of its 75-percent alcohol content. Purell’s hand sanitizer contains 70 percent alcohol.

He also bragged about the lower cost of the state’s hand sanitizer.

“This is also much less expensive than anything the government could buy—a gallon bottle is $6.10, the 7-ounce bottle is $1.12 our cost, and then there’s a very small size … which is 84 cents,” he said. “So it’s much cheaper for us to make it ourselves than to buy it on the open market.”

Cuomo said Corcraft, a brand of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision’s Division of Industries, would make the hand sanitizer.

“Corcraft makes glass cleaner, floor cleaner, degreasers, laundry detergent, vehicle fluids, hand cleaner, and now they make hand sanitizer with alcohol,” Cuomo said.

An inmate whom VICE called “Michael” said the state is paying prisoners high wages to rebottle hand sanitizer.

“Getting 64 cents is actually really good,” he said. “I never got paid that much before doing any type of job like this.”