Portland Police Blame Mayor for Blocking Action Against Violent Antifa Activists

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Portland, Oregon‘s police force slammed Mayor Ted Wheeler for allowing violent protests to regularly occur in the city’s streets.

After several were injured in Saturday’s Antifa protest, Portland Police Association President Daryl Turner said Wheeler needs to crack down on the violent thugs, and to “remove the handcuffs from our officers and let them stop the violence through strong and swift enforcement.”

Antifa has a long history of violent riots in Portland, but the city has done little to stop it.

Police arrested three people at the protest on Saturday. They said two officers were pepper-sprayed during the demonstration, one was assaulted, and another sustained a head injury from a launched projectile, according to KATU-2.

“There were reports of individuals throwing ‘milkshakes’ with a substance mixed in that was similar to a quick drying cement,” Portland police said in a statement. “One subject was arrested for throwing a substance during the incident.”

One of the victims of Antifa’s assaults, conservative journalist Andy Ngo, was rushed to the hospital with a brain hemorrhage after masked thugs beat him in the head repeatedly.

Ngo—a gay, Vietnamese–American editor for Quillette and contributor to publications like the National Review—has reported on Antifa for years. He said Portland needs to take action against the far-left group.

“How many more people have to be beaten and attacked in the city of Portland before things change? I am by far not the first one,” Ngo told CNN.

“There’s been many other incidents that have happened since 2016, and the policing has remained the same, which is a policy of not engaging with militant protesters,” he said.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grennell called on the federal government to take action against Wheeler if he refuses to get control of his city. Cruz said Wheeler has “let citizens be attacked by domestic terrorists” for “political reasons.”