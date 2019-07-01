Portland Mayor Faces Harsh Scrutiny for Allowing Antifa Violence

‘His behavior is disgraceful and impeachment proceedings must begin immediately…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is calling on the federal government to take action against Portland, Oregon Mayor Ted Wheeler for allowing Antifa activists to violently attack citizens.

Antifa activists attacked a conservative journalist, Andy Ngo, during one of the city’s frequent protests on Saturday, sending him to the hospital with a brain hemorrhage.

Video of the attack emerged, and law enforcement officials were nowhere to be seen as the journalist was struck in the head multiple times.

Wheeler has refused to take action against the protesters, defending Portland police’s decision to allow violent activists to harass drivers and block traffic during a protest last year.

Cruz said that if Wheeler won’t take action, federal law enforcement will.

Cruz wasn’t the only prominent politician who called on the city to defend its residents. U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell said the attack on Ngo, who is openly gay, was “outrageous.”

Antifa also beat an elderly man with baseball bats, and when another man came to his defense, a masked man hit him in the head, sending him to the hospital with multiple gashes on his skull.

Wheeler hasn’t publicly commented on the event, but Portland State University professor Peter Boghossian said the mayor should be impeached for allowing “street thugs to assault journalists, blockade hospitals, and pull pedestrians out of their cars.”

“His behavior is disgraceful and impeachment proceedings must begin immediately,” Boghossian wrote on Twitter.

