Portland Mayor Faces Harsh Scrutiny for Allowing Antifa Violence

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is calling on the federal government to take action against Portland, Oregon Mayor Ted Wheeler for allowing Antifa activists to violently attack citizens.

Antifa activists attacked a conservative journalist, Andy Ngo, during one of the city’s frequent protests on Saturday, sending him to the hospital with a brain hemorrhage.

Video of the attack emerged, and law enforcement officials were nowhere to be seen as the journalist was struck in the head multiple times.

First skirmish I’ve seen. Didn’t see how this started, but @MrAndyNgo got roughed up. pic.twitter.com/hDkfQchRhG — Jim Ryan (@Jimryan015) June 29, 2019

Wheeler has refused to take action against the protesters, defending Portland police’s decision to allow violent activists to harass drivers and block traffic during a protest last year.

Cruz said that if Wheeler won’t take action, federal law enforcement will.

To federal law enforcement: investigate & bring legal action against a Mayor who has, for political reasons, ordered his police officers to let citizens be attacked by domestic terrorists. https://t.co/5xyCDARICl https://t.co/c0Tf3SsKEf — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 30, 2019

Cruz wasn’t the only prominent politician who called on the city to defend its residents. U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell said the attack on Ngo, who is openly gay, was “outrageous.”

I have asked @TheJusticeDept to investigate this incident in Portland. I can’t just sit by and watch my friend be brutally attacked. https://t.co/vODiWktqIm — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) June 30, 2019

Antifa also beat an elderly man with baseball bats, and when another man came to his defense, a masked man hit him in the head, sending him to the hospital with multiple gashes on his skull.

Portland Antifa beats an elderly man bloody with a crowbar. As another man attempts to help, he is hit in head with crowbar then sprayed in face with mace. This is #AntifaTerrorists Slowed video down slightly for better visual. Twitter now hiding the hashtag pic.twitter.com/QgbhWTWR8d — Priscilla ♀⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Lucet_Veritas) June 30, 2019

Wheeler hasn’t publicly commented on the event, but Portland State University professor Peter Boghossian said the mayor should be impeached for allowing “street thugs to assault journalists, blockade hospitals, and pull pedestrians out of their cars.”

“His behavior is disgraceful and impeachment proceedings must begin immediately,” Boghossian wrote on Twitter.