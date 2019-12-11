Portland Board Wants Private Businesses to Accomodate Homeless Camps

‘We cannot support all of the people who live here now and are going to live here in the future…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) A majority of members on the Portland Planning and Stability Commission want the city council to approve an initiative that would require private developers to accommodate homeless camps.

“The heart of the issue is that we have increasing housing costs and we cannot support all of the people who live here now and are going to live here in the future,” said Oriana Magnera, the planning commissioner behind the proposal, Willamette Week reported.

The proposal would increase costs and regulations for private developers who build new apartment complexes and stores.

At first, Magnera’s plan to use private buildings as homeless shelters received the full support of the nine-member board, but four commissioners voted against the proposal after further debate.

Magnera offered the idea as the city council looks for options to combat the growing homelessness crisis in Portland.

Other Pacific coast cities, such as Seattle and San Francisco, have garnered headlines for similar scourges. But Portland’s homeless ordeal was recently dubbed the worst in the nation.

Multnomah County, which encompasses Portland, has seen a 37-percent jump in the number of chronically homeless people, from less than 1,300 two years to nearly 1,800 in February.

Portland’s planning commission hopes to incorporate the requirements into the city’s “mandatory approval criteria that must be met as part of design review.”

One of the propositions said that new buildings should have areas for passersby “to pause, sit and interact.”

Magnera asked the commission to include that buildings should have areas for people to “rest and be welcome” to the design guidelines.