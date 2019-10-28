POLL: 77% of Americans Believe NBA Should Stand Up to China

Stars like Lebron James receive backlash…

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) The majority of American people support Hong Kong’s pro-democracy efforts and reject the NBA’s kowtowing to authoritarian China, according to a new poll.

After the Houston Rockets’ team owner disavowed a pro-Hong Kong tweet posted by general manager Daryl Morey, controversy over the league’s support for China has ensued.

The public is firmly against the NBA’s actions, though.

Only 9% of the public thought Morey should be fired, while 77% argued the Rockets should defend Morey’s right to free speech, according to a recent Seton Hall Sports poll.

More than 54% of the public thinks Morey should be applauded for standing up to China, while 19% argued his actions were too financially risky.

Vice President Mike Pence accused the NBA last week of acting like a “wholly owned subsidiary of the authoritarian regime,” slamming its players, specifically Lebron James, for abandoning “their voices when it comes to the freedom and rights of the people of China.”

James came out against Morey and claimed Morey wasn’t “educated on the situation.”

According to the poll, only 28% thought James’s reaction was sincere, while 52% believed he was acting out of financial self-interest.

China responded to Pence’s speech and called the Vice President “arrogant” and ignorant of the situation in Hong Kong.

“The U.S. has already abandoned and cast aside its morality and credibility,” Chinese spokeswoman Hua Chunying said. “We hope these Americans can look at themselves in the mirror to fix their own problems and get their own house in order.”

The Trump administration has made it clear that it will not give in to China’s unfair trade practices, imposing economic tariffs and other penalties on the regime while the NBA and other U.S. business turn a blind eye.

“When American corporations, professional sports, pro athletes embrace censorship, it’s not just wrong—it’s un-American,” Pence said. “American corporations should stand up for American values, here at home, and around the world.”