RASMUSSEN: 47% Will ‘Definitely’ Vote Against Trump in 2020

Expectations continue to grow for Democrats to back a more moderate candidate…

(Lionel Parrott, Liberty Headlines) A new poll from Rasmussen Reports suggests that a startling number of Americans have already made up their minds to vote against President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

According to a survey released last week, 47 percent of voters say they will “definitely vote against” Trump. Rasmussen says that’s almost equivalent to the president’s job approval rating over the past six months, which has held around 46 percent.

The report says that the near equivalence of these two numbers suggests a potentially close presidential election next year.

One bit of good news for Trump: the survey found that swing voters would be more likely to vote for President Trump if Democrats nominate a far-left candidate over a centrist.

While 36 percent of Americans say they expect Democrats to nominate a “progressive” candidate, 23 percent say Democrats will nominate a centrist. That likely would refer to the current front-runner, former Vice President Joe Biden.

However, several liberal Democrats have sought to stake out “centrist” status as others push the party farther to the fringes. Much speculation currently surrounds the possibility of a late entrance by former First Lady Michelle Obama—although she, herself, has denied it.

Interestingly, the trend from the March poll by Rasmussen shows that the expectation of a progressive candidate has declined by five points, while expectation for a more centrist candidate has increased by seven.

It might be to President Trump’s benefit to run against socialism and the Green New Deal. When asked what they would do if Democrats nominated a candidate who supported these positions, 46 percent of uncommitted voters said it would make them more likely to vote for President Trump. Only 23 percent said it would make them more likely to vote for the Democrat.

If Democrats go with a less extremist candidate, Trump’s margin with uncommitted voters is smaller, with 39 percent of uncommitted voters supporting the president and 32 percent for the Democrat.

An average of the Democratic primary polls from RealClearPolitics.com still shows Biden in the lead for the nomination with almost 31 percent.

Two far-left alternatives—Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Bernie Sanders, D-Vt.—are nearly tied for second place at 18 percent and 17 percent, respectively.