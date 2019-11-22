Even Left-Leaning Politifact Says Theft of Election from Stacey Abrams is a Myth

‘The claim is a good talking point, but the evidence is missing…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) In their debate this week in Atlanta, Democratic presidential candidates repeatedly claimed that failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams had been robbed of the 2018 Georgia election by voter suppression.

There is no evidence, however, that supports this claim.

Gov. Brian Kemp, who was the state’s secretary of state during the 2018 election, did not engage in “voter suppression,” as the Democrats have alleged.

What he did do is cut back on illegal voting, clean up the registration books, and ensure that results weren’t skewed by bad actors.

This might have hurt Democrats in 2018, but not enough to cost a Democratic candidate an election, said left-leaning fact-checker Politifact.

“The claim is a good talking point, but the evidence is missing,” said University of Georgia political scientist Charles Bullock.

In fact, the minority vote was even bigger in 2018 than it had been in 2016. African American voters weren’t prevented from voting; They just chose not to vote for Abrams.

Abrams’s loss has more to do with the long-standing GOP support in Georgia, Politifact said.

Republicans have dominated state races for decades, meaning Abrams was already facing an “uphill battle.”

Democrats have continued to ignore this reality.

Even the liberal moderators from MSNBC during last week’s fifth primary debate seemed to agree that Abrams should have won the governorship.

Not one debate moderator questioned the candidates’ lack of evidence when they claimed that voter suppression was alive and well in Georgia.

“[If] we did something about gerrymandering, and we stopped the voting purges, and we did something significant about making sure we don’t have money in politics from the outside — Stacey Abrams would be governor of this state right now, and that’s what should have happened,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., claimed.

Similarly, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., opined: “This is a voting issue. This is a voter suppression issue. Right here in this great state of Georgia, it was the voter suppression, particularly of African-American communities, that prevented us from having a Governor Stacey Abrams right now.”

Kemp won Georgia’s governorship by more than 54,723 votes.