Liberal Politifact Says Ilhan Omar’s Claim About US Gun Violence is ‘False’

Actual number of gun-related deaths is ‘nowhere near’ as high as Minn. congresswoman alleges…

(Kaylee McGhee, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Ilhan Omar’s, D-Minn., claims about gun violence and the necessity of increased gun control are “false,” according to a Politifact analysis.

Omar voiced her support for the bipartisan Background Checks Act that passed the House in February, and claimed it would help reduce the number of deaths from gun violence across the U.S.

The legislation would establish new background check requirements for firearm sales between private individuals.

Under the law, individuals would need to have a licensed gun dealer, manufacturer, or importer take the firearm and run a background check before the sale could continue.

Currently, background checks are only required if an individual purchases a firearm from a licensed gun dealer, manufacturer, or importer.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has refused to take up the bill and the White House has signaled that it would veto it even if it made it through the Senate.

“Supporting my colleagues’ call on Senate Majority Leader to vote on H.R. 8, 1112 & 1158. Gun violence is an epidemic. Every day on average 500 people die from gun violence. How many more lives will we let gun violence claim?” Omar wrote on Twitter.

If Omar’s numbers are correct, that would be 182,500 people die from gun violence in the U.S. each year.

But according to Politifact, the actual number of gun-related deaths is “nowhere near that high.”

“When we last examined the numbers, earlier this year, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported there had been 39,773 deaths related to firearms in 2017. 2017 is still the most recent year for which annual statistics from the CDC are available,” Politifact reported.

This means that the total gun-related death average per day is only 109.

Omar’s number is only possible if you count nonfatal injuries as well as deaths, Politifact said.

Omar likely grabbed her number from Amnesty International, which states that every day around the world, more than 500 people die from gun violence.

Omar’s claim, however, was specifically about deaths within the U.S. alone.

“Her claim was made in promoting legislation that would add new background check requirements for gun transfers made in the United States,” Politifact said. “We rate Omar’s statement False.”