Black Dem Official Accuses Police of ‘Wholesale Slaughter’ of African-Americans

‘You would not allow them to slaughter your children every single day…’

(Dan E. Way, Liberty Headlines) Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer, whose over-the-top political attacks include linking President Donald Trump to a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018, found himself amid kindred hyperbole on Tuesday.

The California billionaire, best known as a climate alarmist, made a campaign stop at Clinton College, a historically black school in Rock Hill, S.C.

The Herald newspaper of Rock Hill reported that audience exchanges focused on many race-based concerns among African Americans.

“We have been witnessing the wholesale slaughter of African-American men, women and children at the hands of police,” the newspaper quoted Johnnie Cordero, chairman of the Democratic Black Caucus of South Carolina, as saying. “And we’re talking now about unarmed men, women and children.”

“I guarantee you, when I say this to all my white brothers and sisters in the audience, you would not allow them to slaughter your children every single day,” said Cordero, who describes himself on his Facebook Page as “a true product of the turbulent, transformative sixties. Radical to my soul.”

“There is nothing more upsetting and nothing more unjust than the idea of police killing someone unarmed based on the color of their skin,” the pandering Steyer said. “There is nothing that is more un-American than that.”

That is the sort of rhetoric that black Charlotte City Council member LaWana Mayfield learned in 2018 can backfire. Angry wives of police officers confronted her after she posted to her Twitter account that “Being Black in America under #45 (Donald Trump) has created homegrown terrorists wearing blue uniforms.”

National Review recently cited a study dispelling the myth there is an epidemic of racist police shootings.

Cordero said many candidates have shied away from discussing reparations “for slavery and reparations for that which has come after slavery.”

“I’m for reparations,” Steyer said. “If we’re going to come to terms with what’s happened and move forward in a way that deals with those problems, we have to be explicit about them and start telling the truth about them,” Steyer said.

Reparations was a prominent discussion point at the Democratic July presidential debate in Detroit. But not all blacks think reparations are a good idea.

Former NFL star Burgess Owens, who is black, testified against them during a House Judiciary Committee meeting in June on H.R. 40, a bill that would compensate descendants of slaves.

If restitution is to be made, “let’s point to the party that was part of slavery, KKK, Jim Crow, that has killed over 40 percent of our black babies, 20 million of them,” Owens said, referring to the Democratic Party and abortion.

Linda Wilkins-Daniels, president of the African-American Caucus of the North Carolina Democratic Party, complained to Steyer about criminal punishment.

“This is an incarceration nation,” she said. “And it’s shameful for politicians to continue promising to make changes.”

Wilkins-Daniel praised the First Step Act criminal justice reforms for easing prison sentences at the federal level. She asked Steyer what reforms he would make.

Steyer said the cash bail system is “discriminatory based on money, but it turns out, based on race, as well.”

Keeping children in school is the best way to keep them out of jail, he said.