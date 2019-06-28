NYC Police Slam de Blasio For ‘Hypocritical’ Rhetoric That Incites Violence

‘He is lazy and ineffective and should have never been elected mayor…’

(Kaylee McGhee, Liberty Headlines) Police officers in his own city slammed New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio for supporting “hypocritical” gun violence policies while promoting rhetoric that incites violence against police officers.

During the Democratic primary debate on Wednesday, de Blasio claimed he warns his African–American son to be cautious when interacting with police officers in case they racially profile him.

But the Police Benevolent Association said this was a “false narrative being pushed by race-baiters that was based upon lies,” according to the Daily Caller.

“We believe that his contribution to the false narrative resulted in the assassination of three of our members, Police Officer[s] [Wenjian] Liu, [Raphael] Ramos, and [Miosotis] Familia,” a spokesperson for PBA said.

“They were all murdered by violent people who bought into the false rhetoric that police are intentionally killing black men for no reason. They were executed because they wore the blue uniform of a NYC police officer.”

The New York City PBA called de Blasio out during the debate on Twitter, blasting “hypocritical” policies the presidential candidate touted.

“Raising wages and putting money back into the working people’s hands? You have refused to give @NYCPBA members #FairMarketPay, cut our health benefits. You gave yourself a 15% raise. More hypocritical statements from @BilldeBlasio,” the union tweeted.

Pat Lynch, PBA president, said police officers in the city face an even more “dangerous” environment because of de Blasio’s failed leadership.

“The hostile and dangerous environment we now face on the street is a direct result of the demonization of cops by de Blasio and other elected officials,” Lynch said in a statement on Thursday.

“By rolling out that rhetoric again on a national stage, it’s clear he wants to take the country down the same path,” Lynch said.

PBA said de Blasio refuses to address their concerns because “he has been essentially, an absentee mayor even when he is in the city. He is lazy and ineffective and should have never been elected mayor.”