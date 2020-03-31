Tampa-Area Police Arrest Pastor for Holding Church Services

‘The Hillsborough County administrative order has so many exceptions it looks like swiss cheese…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) The Hillsborough County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office arrested the pastor of The River at Tampa Bay Church on Monday for celebrating two services during a so-called public health emergency, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Sheriff Chad Chronister got an arrest warrant for Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne, 58, after an anonymous informer told law enforcement officials that the pastor invited the congregation to attend church.

“Because of the reckless disregard of public safety and after repeated requests and warnings, I worked with our state attorney, Andrew Warren, to obtain a warrant for unlawful assembly and violation of public health emergency rules, both of which are second degree misdemeanors,” Chronister said. “Our goal here is not to stop anyone from worshiping, but the safety and well-being of our community must always come first.”

Chronister voluntarily went to prison, where he was charged with unlawful assembly and breaking quarantine orders. Both charges disregarded the 1st Amendment, which protects “the right of the people peaceably to assemble.”

Police freed him the same day after he paid a $500 bail.

Howard-Browne said the church sterilized its building and obeyed social distancing guidelines.

“I know that they’re trying to beat me up, you know, having the church operational, but we are not a non-essential service,” he said. “Not only the right of free speech but the right to peaceful assembly and to practice what we believe. Suddenly we are demonized because we believe God heals, that the Lord sets people free, and they make us out to be some sort of kooks.”

Liberty Counsel, a religious freedom legal group, will represent Howard-Browne in court.

“The Hillsborough County administrative order has so many exceptions it looks like swiss cheese. The order allows a wide range of commercial operations that are either specifically exempt or exempt if they can comply with a six-foot separation. Yet, if the purpose of your meeting is religious, the county prohibits it with no exception for the six-foot separation,” Liberty Counsel Founder and Chairman Mat Staver said in a press release.

“Not only did the church comply with the administrative order regarding six-foot distancing, it went above and beyond any other business to ensure the health and safety of the people,” he said. “Contrary to Sheriff Chronister’s allegation that Pastor Howard-Browne was ‘reckless,’ the actions of Hillsborough Country and the Hernando County Sheriff are discriminatory against religion and church gatherings.”

State Attorney Andrew Warren defended the county’s enforcement of the safer-at-home order, Fox 13 News reported.

“I think it’s unfortunate that the pastor here is hiding behind the First Amendment,” Warren said. “One, it’s absolutely clear that emergency orders like this are constitutional and valid. Second of all, leaders from our faith-based community across this country have embraced the importance of social distancing.”

In his public role, Warren lectured the public about how Christians should respond to the coronavirus.

“There is no more important commandment than to love thy neighbor as thyself,” Warren preached. “Loving thy neighbors is protecting them, not jeopardizing their health by exposing them to this deadly virus.”

“I was shocked that Sheriff Chad Chronister held his press conference before the arrest was completed,” Staver said. “I am astounded that Sheriff Chronister used his press conference to lecture about the Bible. This is entirely inappropriate for a government official to takes sides on religion.”