Poland Politico to AOC: Come See a REAL Concentration Camp

‘At these camps and others, over three million human souls were extinguished…’

(Kaylee McGhee, Liberty Headlines) After Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., compared U.S. immigration detention centers to “concentration camps,” a member of Poland’s Parliament wrote an open letter to the freshman Democrat, inviting her to tour an actual Nazi concentration camp in his country.

In the letter, Dominik Tarczyński said Ocasio-Cortez’s comparison brought him “distrust” and offered an “olive branch of education.”

“This is why when someone cheapens the history, or uses it for political point-scoring, we become agitated and upset,” Tarczyński wrote. “I understand that there are heightened tensions in your politics right now, but I would urge severe caution in attempting to leverage phrases such as ‘concentration camp’ for political ends. It will lead nowhere good.”

With this letter, I am formally inviting @AOC to come to Poland,where Adolf Hitler set up the worst chain of concentration camps the world has ever seen, so that she may see that scoring political points with enflamed rhetoric is unacceptable in our contemporary Western societies pic.twitter.com/ivOTfmiCfo — TARCZYŃSKI Dominik (@D_Tarczynski) June 20, 2019

“At these camps and others, over three million human souls were extinguished, and millions more were detained and affected directly,” Tarczyński continued.

In an Instagram live feed earlier this week, Ocasio-Cortez claimed the Trump administration is running “concentration camps” on the border.

“The fact that concentration camps are now an institutionalized practice in the home of the free is extraordinarily disturbing and we need to do something about it,” she said.

After facing severe backlash for her comments, Ocasio-Cortez doubled down on Twitter.