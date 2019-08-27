Pocahontas Woos Wealthy Dems Desperate for Mainstream ‘Progressive’

‘These are people who should not like her…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is trying to win over the Democratic establishment while also appealing to the radical Left—and it’s working.

According to Politico, some of the Democratic Party’s biggest donors lined up to hear her speak at a San Francisco event, waiting to take pictures with her and speak to her privately.

It was an ironic departure from message after Warren (who benefited from billionaires like George Soros financing her past campaigns) disavowed big-money donations in early January and called on other Democrats (unsuccessfully) to do the same.

“These are people who should not like her,” one attendee told The Atlantic. “And they love her.”

Other progressive candidates, such as Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., were also greeted favorably, but Warren was the only candidate who received multiple standing ovations. Her campaign has typically appealed more to Sanders voters who want radical, aggressive policies. But she’s also seen as a political insider who can get things done.

She “stretches across a broad spectrum of Democrats,” according to Don Fowler, a former Democratic National Committee chair, by appearing open to everything, including “big, structural change.”

The only thing her campaign is firmly against is the current president, Fowler said.

“I hope Sanders supporters see Warren’s broadening support as a good thing and won’t now cynically try to paint her as beholden to insiders, because she’s not,” said one DNC member. “We will see.”

For her part, Warren has attempted to woo the Democratic establishment by appealing to its interests. She reminded voters at the San Francisco event that she wrote $5,000 checks to each state party and helped raise more than $11 million for the Democratic Party’s efforts.

And whereas Sanders was able to rally the left to his socialist policies, Warren is “providing more of a road map” of how to make them a reality, claimed Stuart Appelbaum, member of the DNC executive committee.

“Even in this room, she comes across as practical, smart,” he fawned. “I think there is a sense of respect for her and the way she’s conducting her campaign.”