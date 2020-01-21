Pocahontas Claims Voters Don’t Want to Elect ‘Someone Who Lies to Them’

‘We don’t need to raise taxes on the middle class by one penny…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) When asked if it would be disqualifying for a presidential candidate to lie to the American people, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., ironically answered: “How could the American people want someone who lies to them?”

“How could the American people want someone who lies to them?” @ewarren says after I asked if it’s disqualifying for a presidential candidate to lie to the American people about anything pic.twitter.com/b4AxH5Bq1m — Zak Hudak (@cbszak) January 19, 2020

Warren has, of course, lied repeatedly throughout her presidential campaign.

The most notorious example was when Warren claimed she was of Native American ancestry, touting a DNA test that revealed she was less than 2% Cherokee.

But past documents revealed that Warren had spread this lie repeatedly, on her Texas State Bar registration, and during her tenure at Harvard Law School. Her fake minority status allowed her to reap the professional benefits of affirmative-action policies for more than three decades.

Late last year, Warren also falsely claimed that her children only attended public schools. But documents obtained by the Washington Free Beacon revealed that her son, Alex Warren, attended an elite, private K-12 school in Austin, Texas.

She has also deliberately lied about her “Medicare for All” plan, claiming that providing a single-payer system would not raise middle class taxes.

“We don’t need to raise taxes on the middle class by one penny,” she said, arguing that higher taxes on the wealthy and the corporations will make up for the cost.

But even her rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has admitted that the middle class will need to pay more under “Medicare for All.”

It is also quite possible that Warren lied recently when she accused Sanders of sexism.

Warren’s campaign said that, in 2016, Sanders told Warren that a woman could not win the presidency. Sanders has continued to denounce the claim, accusing Warren of calling him “a liar” on national television.