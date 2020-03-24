‘No Mega-Donors’ Pocahontas Got 97% of Super-PAC Donations from One Woman

‘If all the candidates want to get rid of super PACs, count me in…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Sen. Elizabeth Warren‘s, D-Mass., professed opposition to big-dollar donations in politics does not match her willingness to accept more than half of her super PAC’s funds from a single source, MSN reported.

According to a recent report from the Federal Election Commission, Warren’s super PAC, called Persist PAC, received $14.6 million from one donor—nearly all of the $15.1 million that the super PAC raised last year. In other words, Warren’s presidential campaign lacked grassroots support.

The donation came from Karla Jurvetson, a doctor in Silicon Valley who also works as a Democratic political activist.

“I feel like it’s our moral duty, if we’re not going to run ourselves, to support the women who are brave enough to put their name on the ballot,” she said in 2018.

Although Warren said she opposed super PACs, she refused to cut ties with Persist PAC unless her opponents vowed to do the same.

“If all the candidates want to get rid of super PACs, count me in,” Warren said. “It can’t be the case that a bunch of people keep them and only one or two don’t.”

Last year, Jurveston donated $100,000 to the Democratic National Committee on behalf of Warren’s campaign so that the DNC would give her access to a voter database, The Daily Wire reported.

Warren pledged not to solicit donations from individuals who would influence her decision-making as president. She said she did not reach out to Jurveston.

Writing for The Intercept, Glenn Greenwald questioned why Warren did not disclose the name of the high-profile donor when her campaign was still active.

“Why didn’t Karla Jurvetson just say all along she was the one pouring almost $15m of dark money into Warren’s SuperPAC?” Greenwald asked. “Why disclose it only once it no longer matters? Is Warren going to denounce Jurvetson for doing this & refuse future donations? Is @emilyslist good with this?”