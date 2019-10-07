Pocahontas Caught in NEW Lie about Being Fired from Public School

‘I went back to graduate school and took a couple of courses in education and said, ‘I don’t think this is going to work out for me…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., was caught in a lie last week when she claimed that she lost her job as a public school teacher in the early 1970s because she was “visibly pregnant.”

It’s a claim Warren has made repeatedly throughout her campaign, but video footage from more than a decade ago shows Warren telling a much different story.

Warren told an audience at a town hall last week that she “loved” working in a public school. But “by the end of the first year, I was visibly pregnant, and the principal did what principals did in those days. Wish me luck and hire someone else for the job,” she said, according to Fox News.

During last month’s Democratic primary debate she said the exact same thing:

I got to live my dream of being a public school teacher. But by the end of my first school year, I was visibly pregnant. The principal said, “Good luck!” and didn’t ask me back. But I got back up, and I fought back. That’s why I’m standing here today. #DemDebate — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 13, 2019

But in 2008, Warren admitted that she had been fired from her teaching job because she lacked the “education courses” required.

“I was married at 19 and then graduated from college [at the University of Houston] after I’d married,” Warren, then a Harvard Law School professor, said in an interview.

“My first year post-graduation, I worked—it was in a public school system but I worked with the children with disabilities,” she continued. “I did that for a year, and then that summer I actually didn’t have the education courses, so I was on an ’emergency certificate,’ it was called.”

She then admitted that she abandoned the effort while preparing to enter into motherhood.

“I went back to graduate school and took a couple of courses in education and said, ‘I don’t think this is going to work out for me,'” Warren continued. “I was pregnant with my first baby, so I had a baby and stayed home for a couple of years, and I was really casting about, thinking, ‘What am I going to do?'”

Warren’s campaign hasn’t responded to requests for clarification.

It wouldn’t be the first time she took liberties with her explanations about her past.

Warren, who went on to get her law degree, registered for the Texas Bar Association as an American Indian. She spent the next 30 years claiming minority status to gain professional advantage as she worked her way into Ivy League professorships and her first election Senate.

Warren continued to claim Cherokee heritage until last year, when a widely lambasted DNA test revealed her to have less Indian DNA than the average Caucasian American.

After Cherokee leaders condemned her false claims, she issued repeated apologies for having appropriated their culture.

Liberty Headlines’ Ben Sellers contributed to this report.