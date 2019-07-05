POCAHONTAS: Gov’t Has Done ‘Dismal Job’ Providing Opportunities for Minority Women

‘We need to do much more to make sure that women of color have a fair shot at opportunity and financial security…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) As she continues to threaten Democratic front-runner Joe Biden in recent polls, presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., vowed to eliminate the “gender pay gap” via executive order if elected in 2020.

The senator detailed her plan in a post on Medium titled “Valuing the Work of Women of Color.”

Warren said that women of color—African Americans, Latinas, Asians and Native Americans—are underrepresented in the workforce, specifically in leadership in the federal workforce.

Ensuring that these women are equally paid and rewarded should be the government’s moral and economic imperative, Warren wrote.

“Our economy should be working just as hard for women of color as women of color work for our economy and their families,” she said.

Ironically, Warren, herself, has come under for having falsely appropriated a minority identity, claiming to be of Cherokee descent, which effectively stole professional opportunities from real minority women.

Throughout much of her early career as a lawyer and an academic professor at schools like Harvard, Warren was listed on official directories as a minority—although she has denied the status ever gave her any specific advantages.

“For decades, the government has helped perpetuate the systemic discrimination that has denied women of color equal opportunities,” Warren said in her blog post. “It’s time for the government to try to right those wrongs—and boost our economy in the process.”

Her executive order would require government agencies to recruit women from historically black colleges and other institutions with large minority populations.

Warren also said she would establish paid fellowships for low-income applicants, including former criminals, and she would require federal agencies to incorporate diversity training.

“The federal government does a dismal job on diversity and inclusion,” she wrote. “The share of Latinas in the federal workforce is about half that of the entire workforce. And even though Black women are disproportionately represented in the federal workforce, they are nearly absent from its leadership ranks.”

Warren said the government needed to face the fact that it has been robbing minority women of a chance at success.

“These executive actions are just a first step. We need to do much more to make sure that women of color have a fair shot at opportunity and financial security,” she said.

“It’s time to build an America that recognizes the role that women of color play in their families and in the economy, that fairly values their work, and that delivers equal opportunity for everyone.”