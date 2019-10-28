Planned Parenthood Used Shell Company, Decoy Address to Build Abortion Mill in Mo.

‘We took whatever measure was necessary to ensure a timely opening…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Planned Parenthood hid its identity and used a fake name and a decoy address for a UPS mailbox to circumvent Missouri’s abortion restrictions and open a new clinic just over the state border.

The facility, located in Fairview Heights, Ill., went up unexpectedly, but Planned Parenthood worked on the project for two years.

Yamelsie Rodriguez, president and CEO of the local chapter of the organization, said obscurity was necessary due to the “stigma with abortion” in Missouri.

To keep the project under the radar, Planned Parenthood used a code name when referencing the new facility — even among its own staff — and used a different name to work with Fairview Heights officials and contractors.

According to the Belleville News-Democrat, nothing about the process was illegal.

Fairview Heights Mayor Mark Kupsky said that because Planned Parenthood used a shell company LLC, called Raider Ventures, its building permit was legal. The front company had a UPS mailbox address in Dallas, Texas.

Not even the contracted construction company knew they were helping build an abortion clinic.

Planned Parenthood hired Lubin Enterprises, based in Tennessee, to build the $3.6 million facility.

When asked about the project, President Nathan Lubin wasn’t aware he was working with Planned Parenthood, according to the News-Democrat.

Rodriguez defended Planned Parenthood’s secrecy and said it was necessary for the “safety of our patients, our staff, and our community.”

“In order to ensure we could open our doors and make sure our patients and staff can access the care they need without harassment, we took whatever measure was necessary to ensure a timely opening,” she said.

The unveiling of the new Fairview Heights clinic comes less than four months after Planned Parenthood took Missouri to court after the state refused to grant Planned Parenthood’s last remaining abortion clinic an operating permit, citing failed health standards.

Planned Parenthood successfully blocked Missouri’s actions in June, but the fate of the clinic is still pending while it waits to go before the state’s Administrative Hearing Commission.