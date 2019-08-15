Planned Parenthood Told to Stop Abortions Or Lose Federal Funding

‘The gag rule is unethical and dangerous, and we will not subject our patients to it…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) The Trump administration gave Planned Parenthood an ultimatum this week: Stop providing abortions or lose federal funding.

The abortion giant had stopped using funds from the Title X family planning program after the Department of Health and Human Services narrowed its restrictions, but it planned to remain in the program while it challenged the rule in court.

Instead, HHS told Planned Parenthood it must completely exit the program unless it demonstrates “good faith” efforts to comply with the rules.

“Your proposal to remain in the Title X program without complying with the final rule, even in the absence of drawing down or using Title X grant funds, is inconsistent with that guidance,” Diane Foley, the HHS deputy assistant secretary overseeing Title X, told Planned Parenthood last week, according to The Hill.

Planned Parenthood has asked the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals to rule on the administration’s restrictions by Monday so that it can remain in the program, but it’s unclear which side the court will favor.

By kicking Planned Parenthood out of the Title X family planning program, the Trump administration is partially defunding the abortion giant—a promise congressional Republicans have made for years but failed to keep.

To stay in the program, abortion providers must submit an “action plan” detailing how they will stop providing abortions and stop referring women to other abortion providers. HHS said grantees must “begin to implement the actions state in their action plans immediately” if they want to avoid federal regulation.

Planned Parenthood has called the order a “gag rule” and said it would be “unethical” to stop providing abortions to its patients.

“We refuse to let the Trump administration bully us into withholding abortion information from our patients. The gag rule is unethical and dangerous, and we will not subject our patients to it,” Alexis McGill Johnson, acting president and CEO of Planned Parenthood, said in a statement.