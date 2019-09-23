Abortion Doctor Admits Planned Parenthood Induces Live Birth to Maximize Fetus Profits

‘You can kill a human being, which I admit abortion is, but you have to do it in certain ways…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) One of the longest practicing abortion doctors in the U.S. confirmed in a California court this week that Planned Parenthood intentionally induces live births to preserve fetal organs.

Forrest Smith, an obstetrician–gynecologist and abortionist who said he’s performed at least 50,000 abortions, testified on behalf of pro-life investigators David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt, who face 14 felony counts for releasing confidential information without consent.

Daleiden and Merritt are best known for exposing Planned Parenthood’s participation in the trafficking of fetal organs for a profit.

In one of Daleiden’s videos, a Planned Parenthood executive, identified as Doe 10, said she could ask her colleague to use a “less crunchy” technique to preserve the organs of a fetus.

In another, Dr. Suzie Prabhakarran, the vice president of medical affairs for Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida, admitted she readily agrees to dismember unborn children in the womb. She said she circumvents the law prohibiting partial-birth abortions by filling out a clinical form stating her intent to “dismember the fetus,” leaving the possibility of a partial birth abortion open.

In the San Francisco Superior Court, Smith said that the information Daleiden reported in his videos is, in fact, true.

Instead of following standard procedure protocol, Planned Parenthood abortionists intentionally trigger “tumultuous labor” that results in “fetal expulsion” so the fetus can “come out without any assistance from the abortion doctor, no instrumentation,” Smith said, according to Life Site News.

“In this case, clearly the intent is same-day surgery,” he said. “They fully intend to put the uterus into labor.”

The goal is to obtain fresher, more complete fetal remains, Smith said, adding that “very few people in abortion, outside of Planned Parenthood, do that.”

When asked if fetal expulsion could result in a live birth, Smith replied: “There’s no question in my mind that at least some of these fetuses were live births … No question it’s alive.”

Instead of doing an abortion in the “fastest, safest way,” Planned Parenthood abortionists induce labor in order to make a profit, Smith continued.

“You can kill a human being, which I admit abortion is, but you have to do it in certain ways,” he said.

The GOP launched a congressional investigation into Planned Parenthood’s sale of fetal remains shortly after Daleiden began releasing his videos, but as of yet, nothing has come from the probe.

In June, Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, demanded an update from the Justice Department.

“Preventing the illegal sale of human fetal tissue remains a priority for the committee,” they wrote in a letter to Attorney General William Barr.

“[Daleiden’s] report documents the failure of the Department of Justice, across multiple administrations, to enforce the law that bans the buying and selling of human fetal tissue,” Grassley wrote in 2016.

“It also documents substantial evidence suggesting that the specific entities involved in the recent controversy, and/or individuals employed by those entities, may have violated that law.”

Planned Parenthood has continued to reject accusations that it violated the law or acted unethically, according to Fox News, maintaining that the congressional investigation has “shown that Planned Parenthood did nothing wrong.”