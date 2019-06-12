Pinterest Bans Pro-Life Group for ‘Misinformation’ after Labeling It ‘Porn’

‘Pinterest has targeted Live Action, I believe because our message is so effective at educating millions about the humanity of the preborn child and the injustice of abortion…’

(Kaylee McGhee, Liberty Headlines) Pinterest banned a pro-life group from its platform after labeling it a “pornographic” site and claiming it spread “misinformation.”

BREAKING: @Pinterest has permanently BANNED Live Action from the platform and marked all links to our website as “porn.” https://t.co/YjoJcKQExO — Live Action (@LiveAction) June 11, 2019

Live Action is a prominent pro-life group best known for exposing Planned Parenthood’s underground sale of fetal body parts.

Pinterest purposefully stifled Live Action, according to a Pinterest whistleblower who spoke to Project Veritas, a conservative undercover journalism initiative.

Pinterest then notified Live Action that it was being banned for spreading “harmful misinformation, [which] includes medical misinformation and conspiracies that turn individuals and facilities into targets for harassment or violence,” according to a letter from Pinterest.

Pinterest did not say which post specifically triggered the ban.

“We received a permanent ban without notice or previous contact from Pinterest, and they have not given us any clarification apart from our ban notice claiming that our content causes ‘immediate and detrimental effects on [a Pinterest user’s] health or on public safety,'” a Live Action spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.

DEVELOPING: Live Action now BANNED from Pinterest. pic.twitter.com/tCeH9Mb1xR — Alison H.Centofante (@AlisonHowardC) June 11, 2019

Pinterest originally labeled Live Action’s content as “pornographic,” but said in a later statement that it had taken action against the pro-life group for misinformation, not porn.

“This domain was actioned for misinformation related to conspiracies and anti-vaccination advice, and not porn,” the company told the Washington Examiner.

“Sometimes our internal tools have legacy names for the technology that enforces some of our policies,” it explained. “This technology was named years ago to combat porn, and has since expanded to a variety of content despite retaining its original internal name. We are updating our internal labeling to make this clear.”

Lila Rose, president of Live Action, said in a statement that Pinterest targeted Live Action for spreading truth, not misinformation.

“Pinterest has targeted Live Action, I believe because our message is so effective at educating millions about the humanity of the preborn child and the injustice of abortion,” Rose said.

“Pinterest trying to secretly and dishonestly censor free expression is every Pinterester’s worst nightmare. We urge them to allow free expression on their platform and to stop censoring Live Action’s pro-life message.”