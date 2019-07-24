Philly Columnist: Trump ‘Mussolini-Like,’ and Supporters ‘Satanic Zombies’

‘The raging rabble of a Donald Trump rally has taught a child how to hate…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) On Sunday, the national opinion columnist at The Philadelphia Inquirer compared the President Donald Trump to Mussolini, called his supporters “satanic zombies” and claimed that the Greenville, North Carolina, rally taught a girl “how to hate.”

Will Bunch wrote a piece titled, “I can’t stop thinking about the little girl behind Trump and the hate she’s being taught.”

He said a 12- or 13-year-old girl stood behind Trump in the camera’s view. He said the girl did not immediately join the “send her back” chant, but after a while she joined the chat.

Trump, asked in the Oval why he didn’t stop his supporters from chanting ‘send her back’, says: “I think I did. I started speaking very quickly.” Here’s the video: Trump let the chant go on for about 13 seconds. He never told the crowd to stop. pic.twitter.com/CL1Z70vvdZ — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 18, 2019

Many people in the crowd, not just the girl, appeared confused about what the crowd was chanting and joined in only after it had become clear what was being said.

Bunch said Trump stood “Mussolini-like” to enjoy the contagious “delirium of the angry grown-ups.”

In that moment, Bunch wrote, Americans witnessed on live television “the exact moment that the raging rabble of a Donald Trump rally has taught a child how to hate.”

Bunch made his Marxist ideology clear at the end of the article, when he declared that “while love is baked inside all of us, hate is taught.”

He decided that Trump plans to run in 2016 on “over-caffeinated racism and stoked-up division.” All major media outlets have reported this, and yet Trump has not made any comments about skin color.

Bunch said Trump has switched the focus to race and division to distract “from his sex-pervert friends” and “the inhumanity of his gulag of border detention camps.”