Philadelphia Residents Taunted, Laughed At Officers During Shooting

‘Yelling, screaming, and throwing things at officers that have PROTECTED YOU for 4 hours during an active shooting? Classy. WTH is wrong with you?’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) As Philadelphia police officers tried to contain a gunman who opened fire, shooting six of their own, bystanders taunted and laughed at them.

A local CBS reporter said that a “crowd of people” were “laughing and yelling at” officers “in the midst of the gunfire.”

I mentioned this at 10 and since I was harassed during that live shot, I’ll mention it here too. A major moment of disappointment this evening was watching a crowd of people taunt police officers, laughing and yelling at them in the midst of the gunfire. #PhiladelphiaShooting — Alexandria Hoff (@AlexandriaHoff) August 15, 2019

The shooting began while officers were serving a narcotics warrant. The suspect, 36-year-old Mauric Hill, opened fire while officers escaped through windows and doors. Six officers were injured. One was shot in the head, another in the hand. All injured officers have been released from the hospital.

The attacker barricaded himself inside his house and was arrested just after midnight, according to police.

This disrespect toward law enforcement is just the latest example of unnecessary antagonism toward officers. In New York City a few weeks ago, several officers were harassed in broad daylight as they attempted to make arrests. One young man even dumped a bucket of water on top of an officer’s head as he tried to walk away.

President Donald Trump defended the officers and said the citizens’ actions had been a “total disgrace.”

“We love our Law Enforcement Officers all around this great Country. What took place in NYC with water being tossed on NYPD officers was a total disgrace,” Trump tweeted.