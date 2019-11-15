Philly Police Release ANOTHER Accused Child-Rapist, Despite ICE Detainer

‘The facts of this case illustrate all too well the direct threat to public safety caused by the City of Philadelphia’s sanctuary city policies…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested a violent illegal alien charged with child rape after Philadelphia law enforcement ignored ICE’s detainer and released him back into the public.

The Mexican national, Jesus Romero–Bisos, was released from police custody despite the multiple charges against him.

He was arrested in October, and ICE immediately filed a detainer seeking Romero–Bisos’s deportation. But because Philadelphia considers itself a “sanctuary city,” it refused to recognize ICE’s request.

“ICE is willing to work with local law enforcement at all times,” ICE Philadelphia Field Office Director Simona Flores–Lund said in a statement.

“ICE shares the city’s ultimate objective to protect public safety and national security while simultaneously preserving the critical community-police bond,” Flores–Lund said. “Unfortunately, elected officials are putting politics before the law, and most significantly before the safety of the communities they swore to serve.”

Philadelphia declared itself a sanctuary city a few years ago and took the Trump administration to court after the president said he’d withhold federal funding from cities that refused to work with ICE. The 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the city and ruled that the Trump administration “literally has no power to act.”

City law-enforcement argued that working with ICE would damage police–community relations and that local police are not an arm of immigration enforcement.

As a result, the city has faced multiple cases like Romero–Bisos’s.

In 2017, federal agents arrested Juan Ramon–Vasquez, an illegal alien who raped a 5-year-old girl. Philadelphia authorities had previously taken him into custody in 2009, but they released him, despite ICE’s issuing a detainer.

Ramon–Vasquez was arrested again in 2017 and charged with raping his girlfriend’s 5-year-old daughter. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison and will be deported after his sentence has concluded.

“The facts of this case illustrate all too well the direct threat to public safety caused by the City of Philadelphia’s sanctuary city policies,” U.S. Attorney William McSwain said in a statement.