Philly Election Officer Pleads Guilty to Stuffing Ballot Box for Dems

‘DeMuro fraudulently stuffed the ballot box by literally standing in a voting booth and voting over and over, as fast as he could, while he thought the coast was clear…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) The Justice Department charged a former judge of elections in Philadelphia with stuffing ballot boxes for Democratic candidates, and he pleaded guilty.

U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain charged Domenick J. DeMuro, 73, who served in an elected and paid position as a judge in South Philadelphia, Penn, the DOJ reported.

McSwain also charged DeMuro for a violation of the Travel Act, which outlaws conducting illegal activity through interstate commerce. DeMuro pleaded guilty to using his cell phone to facilitate bribery.

“DeMuro fraudulently stuffed the ballot box by literally standing in a voting booth and voting over and over, as fast as he could, while he thought the coast was clear,” McSwain said. “If even one vote is fraudulently rung up, the integrity of that election is compromised.”

When DeMuro pleaded guilty, he said the political consultant for a campaign asked him to add votes to his employer’s totals in exchange for money. DeMuro accepted.

DeMuro added the votes to judicial candidates whom the political consultant worked for, as well as federal, state and local candidates that the consultant favored.

The political consultant would charge candidates, and then use part of this money to bribe Election Board officials to “ring up” votes.

DeMuro was paid between $300 and $5,000 to add illegal votes.

After adding the votes, he would falsely attest to the accuracy of vote totals.

The Public Interest Legal Foundation praised McSwain’s charges, as well as the investigation by the FBI and Pennsylvania State Police.

“The Trump administration’s prosecution of election fraud stands in stark contrast to the total failure of the Obama Justice Department to enforce these laws,” said J. Christian Adams, PILF’s president and general counsel , according to a press release.

“Right now, other federal prosecutors are aware of cases of double voting in federal elections as well as noncitizen voting,” he continued. “Attorney General William Barr should prompt those other offices to do their duty and prosecute known election crimes.”