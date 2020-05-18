Pensacola Naval-Base Shooter Deemed Al-Qaeda Terrorist after DOJ Hacks IPhones

‘The trove of information found on these phones has proven to be invaluable to this ongoing investigation and critical to the security of the American people…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Attorney General William Barr announced today that the terrorist who attacked Naval Air Station Pensacola in December 2019 was connected to Al Qaeda, the Justice Department reported.

The FBI gathered information on the terrorist, Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, by hacking into two of his Apple iPhones.

The FBI obtained a warrant to search Alshamrani’s phones one day after the Dec. 6 attack. Barr asked Apple in January to open the phones, but the company did not cooperate in the investigation.

Investigators found that Alshamrani planned the attack with members of Al Qaeda who were outside of the United States during the months leading up to it.

He talked with Al Qaeda associates the night before he attacked the base.

“The trove of information found on these phones has proven to be invaluable to this ongoing investigation and critical to the security of the American people,” Barr said.

He said the United States will not be secure as long as “big corporations who put dollars over lawful access and public safety.”

“The time has come for a legislative solution,'” he said.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., praised the FBI and criticized Apple, according to a press release.

“I applaud their determination and hard work. But it’s work that wouldn’t need to be done if Apple would ‘Think Different’ about siding with terrorists over U.S. law enforcement and victims,” he said, referencing the company’s former slogan.

Alshamrani connected with Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula in 2015.

He joined the Royal Saudi Air Force for the purpose of a “special operation.”

He killed three American sailors and injured eight other Americans.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said the Pensacola terrorist attack reveals that the United States needs to do more to protect the homeland and particularly military bases.

“Congress needs to pass my Secure U.S. Bases Act, which will make sure foreign military students training at U.S. bases are thoroughly vetted and monitored, and that our troops are protected and never have to experience a tragedy like this again,” Scott said, according to a press release.