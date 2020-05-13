PA Official Ordered Nursing Homes to Take COVID Patients, Then Moved His Mom

‘And as a result of that, it broke out like fire…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine on March 29 ordered the state’s nursing homes to accept coronavirus patients from hospitals, WHTM reported.

At the same time, Levine, a transgender woman, admitted on Tuesday that he moved his 95-year-old mother out of a personal care home, which provides slightly less care than a nursing home.

The decision appears to indicate that Levine, in his private capacity, does not view nursing homes as safe for the elderly.

But Levine said he did not decide to move his mother.

“My mother requested, and my sister and I as her children complied to move her to another location during the Covid-19 outbreak,” Levine said. “My mother is 95 years old. She is very intelligent and more than competent to make her own decisions.”

The Wuhan coronavirus has primarily hurt Pennsylvanians who live in long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes and personal care homes.

About 70 percent of the state’s deaths, or 2611 of 3806, that have been attributed to COVID-19 occurred in these facilities.

Michigan and New York, to name a few states, have adopted similar policies regarding nursing homes with similarly tragic results.

Levine talked about his mother and nursing homes on March 29, the day he signed the order, without any mention that she was moving out of the facility.

“We are seeing community spread of this virus in most areas of Pennsylvania. And we need to make sure that our loved ones in nursing homes stay safe. And that is why actually I am not able to visit my mother, either,” Levine said.

Republicans have criticized Levine for failing to protect elderly people.

“Our secretary of health, Dr. Levine, decided that it would be good to allow COVID-positive patients to be returned to elder-care facilities. And as a result of that, it broke out like fire,” Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano said on Monday at a rally calling for Levine’s resignation, The Daily Caller reported.