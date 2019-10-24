Pa. School District to Spend $2.4M on Gender-Neutral Restrooms, Lockers

‘We seek to accommodate any student in need of an accommodation because we believe accommodations can help all students to thrive…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) A Pennsylvania school district plans to tear down its gendered restrooms and locker rooms and build brand new gender-neutral facilities for its students.

The Eastern Lancaster County School District School Board voted unanimously Monday to approve the $2.4 million project that will get rid of Garden Spot High School’s traditional, gender specific facilities. The project will be completed by December 2020, school officials said.

“To be absolutely clear, we seek to accommodate any student in need of an accommodation because we believe accommodations can help all students to thrive,” the school board said in a statement.

“We also want to preserve bodily privacy in spaces that exist to provide privacy from those with the opposite anatomy,” it continued. “Some might say it’s an impossible task to balance all those interests. But it is one we’re working to implement.”

The new design will include four gender neutral “zones,” with a total of 48 private changing rooms and 76 private showers, according to Lancaster Online.

“This District policy states that multi-user locker rooms and restrooms will be separated based on biological sex. But the idea behind the policy is much deeper,” the school board said in a statement. “We’ve worked hard to arrive at a solution that balances varied interests—which is why we’re systematically converting multi-user facilities into a series of single-user facilities.”

The school will also install 13 single-use restrooms available to all students.

“ELANCO prides itself in not simply providing reasonable accommodations to those who need them, but going above and beyond to provide extraordinary accommodations for all its students,” the school board said.

Another part of the plan includes creating specified classrooms for teams to meet during game days so they don’t need to meet in a gender specific locker room.

“Because nobody will change in any classroom, including these team classrooms, both sexes can be present. This really helps, for instance, when we have a girls’ team coached by a male, or vice versa,” the board explained. “While this involves a significant investment, it is a worthwhile one that will serve students, coaches and the school well for many years to come.”