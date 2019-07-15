Pence Slams CNN For ‘Dishonest’ Coverage of Border Visit

‘The crisis at our southern border is not a ‘manufactured crisis;’ it is real and is overwhelming our system…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) After CNN showed a clip of Vice President Mike Pence visiting migrant detention centers at the southern border, Pence blasted the network for its “dishonest” coverage that intentionally left out the context of his trip.

Rather than broadcast the full story, showing the compassionate care the American people are providing to vulnerable families, tonight CNN only played video of men in the temporary facility and didn’t play any footage of the family facility at all… — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) July 13, 2019

Pence travelled to McAllen, Texas with several other GOP lawmakers last week, speaking with migrants and Border Patrol agents while he was there.

CNN’s coverage of the event only featured an image of a large group of adult male migrants behind a fence, and none of Pence interacting with the migrants.

“CNN is so dishonest. Today we took reporters to a detention facility on the border for families and children and all told us they were being treated well,” Pence wrote on Twitter. “The crisis at our southern border is not a ‘manufactured crisis;’ it is real and is overwhelming our system. To show this, we also visited an overcrowded facility for adult men, many of whom have been arrested multiple times. These men were in a temporary holding area because Democrats in Congress have refused to fund additional bed space.”

CNN has amplified the Democrats’ denial of a border crisis for a long time.

CNN host Don Lemon called it an “imaginary Latin-American migrant conspiracy,” and Wolf Blitzer claimed Trump was selling the American people “falsehoods and misstatements.”

Eventually the network started covering the border after Democratic politicians recognized it as a humanitarian crisis.

But Pence said CNN must start showing the “full story.”