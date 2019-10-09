Pence Plans Barnstorm of Vulnerable Blue Districts as Dems Push Impeachment

‘At every stop Vice President Pence makes he’ll have to answer for his own role in this growing scandal…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Vice President Mike Pence is planning to hit back at pro-impeachment Democrats by holding events in their home districts.

The national tour is part of a larger strategy by the Trump administration to remind voters that impeachment is not in their best interests.

“While the ‘Do Nothing Democrats’ attempt to distract with their endless investigations, the vice president and this administration are laser-focused on policies that put Americans first and make our country great,” Pence spokeswoman Katie Waldman told Politico.

The tour will start on Wednesday with a trip to Rep. Cindy Axne’s district in Iowa, followed by events in Reps. Angie Craig’s Minnesota district, Elissa Slotkin’s Michigan district, and Abigail Spanberger’s Virginia district.

More important, each of these are districts Trump won in 2016. These are vulnerable Democrats, and Pence plans to ramp up the pressure as impeachment talks continue.

The Trump administration is working hard to use the impeachment controversy to its advantage, and so far it’s worked.

Trump’s re-election campaign, joined by the Republican National Committee, raised more than $125 million in the third quarter.

After Democrats launched their formal impeachment inquiry, Trump’s small-dollar donations surged, according to the Wall Street Journal, with 313,000 new donors contributing to the 2020 campaign for the first time.

Democrats, however, have tried to turn the attention back to Trump. Pence is also taking heat for his role in the Ukraine scandal as Democrats continue to press him to clarify what he knew about Trump’s phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

“At every stop Vice President Pence makes he’ll have to answer for his own role in this growing scandal,” Cole Leiter, a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spokesman, told Politico.

“And any candidate who is still willing to appear publicly with Vice President Pence will have made it clear that they accept the Trump administration’s wholesale eagerness to betray the office of the American president.”