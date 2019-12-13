Pelosi Says She Won’t Force Vulnerable Dems to Vote For Impeachment

‘People have to come to their own conclusions….’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she wouldn’t pressure moderate, vulnerable Democrats to vote in favor of the Democrats’ two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Multiple reports detailing vulnerable Democrats’ concerns about impeachment have apparently reached party leadership, because Pelosi told Capitol Hill reporters she would not force them to fall into line.

“I have no message to them,” Pelosi said. “We’re not whipping this legislation, nor do we ever whip something like this … People have to come to their own conclusions. They’ve seen the facts as presented in the Intelligence Committee; They’ve seen the Constitution as they know it — they take an oath to protect and defend it — but they see the constitutional experts speak about it. They’ll make their own decisions. I don’t say anything to them.”

.@SpeakerPelosi on Articles of Impeachment: “We are not whipping this legislation, nor do we ever whip something like this. People have to come to their own conclusions.” Full video here: https://t.co/GKNKX6Jivv pic.twitter.com/hnqOzcvYDr — CSPAN (@cspan) December 12, 2019

But some moderate Democrats have made it clear that they have no other option.

“Right now, there’s no other options,” said one Democratic representative who met with about a dozen others to advocate for a congressional censure instead of impeachment.

Last week, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., admitted that Democratic leadership does “expect to lose some” of their own members during the impeachment vote.

“That’s why I said it’s a conscience vote and it’s with their constituents,” he said. “We have a vey diverse caucus.”

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., said Pelosi’s comments are further proof that impeachment is backfiring.

Dems know impeachment is backfiring. They thought “made-for-TV” stunts would convince Americans—but looks like they didn’t even convince their own Members. Now they’re trying to walk it back. But Republicans are united! I’m proud to whip ALL our Members to vote NO on this sham. https://t.co/vX2bVUgHc1 — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) December 12, 2019

Two of those vulnerable Democrat Congresswomen from districts that Trump won in 2016 — Kendra Horn of Oklahoma and Abigail Spanberger of Virginia — faced significant hostility over impeachment from constituents at recent town halls they hosted: