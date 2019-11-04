Pelosi Urges 2020 Dems Not to Push Socialism: ‘You Must Win the Electoral College’

‘Democrats are not going to win by repeating Republican talking points…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is warning 2020 Democrats against adopting radical policies that could isolate the general electorate.

“What works in San Francisco does not necessarily work in Michigan,” Pelosi told Bloomberg News. “What works in Michigan works in San Francisco—talking about workers’ rights and sharing prosperity.”

Policies like Medicare for All and the Green New Deal aren’t popular outside the radical, primary voters, Pelosi said, urging Democrats to ditch Medicare for All and rally, instead, behind the Obama-era Affordable Care Act.

“Protect the Affordable Care Act—I think that’s the path to health care for all Americans,” she said. “Medicare for All has its complications,” Pelosi said, adding that “the Affordable Care Act is a better benefit than Medicare.”

Pelosi hasn’t endorsed a candidate for the 2020 election and said she won’t, but she did add that many of the candidates on stage have forgotten who the real electorate is.

“As a left-wing San Francisco liberal I can say to these people: What are you thinking?” Pelosi said. “You can ask the Left—they’re unhappy with me for not being a socialist.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., faced criticism from members of her own party last week when she rolled out a costly, expansive healthcare plan that would cost more than $52 trillion over 10 years. Warren has defended the plan, arguing that the Democratic Party isn’t going to get anything done without bold action.

“Democrats are not going to win by repeating Republican talking points and by dusting off the points of view of the giant insurance companies and the giant drug companies who don’t want to see any change in the law that will bite into their profits,” Warren said.

“But if anyone wants to defend keeping those high profits for insurance companies and those high profits for drug companies and not making the top 1 percent pay a fair share in taxes and not making corporations pay a fair share in taxes, then I think they’re running in the wrong presidential primary.”

Though Pelosi didn’t mention Warren directly, she did say that this kind of thinking might be enough to win a primary election, but it won’t be enough in the general.

“Remember November,” Pelosi said. “You must win the Electoral College.”