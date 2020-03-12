PELOSI: Trump Re-Election is a Threat to ‘Civilization As We Know It’

‘ Our country is a great country. It can withstand one term of the current occupant of the White House. It cannot withstand two …’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi claimed President Donald Trump’s reelection threatens “civilization as we know it.”

“This election is a very important election,” she told attendees at Northeastern University’s Women Who Empower Summit in Boston this week, according to the Boston Globe.

“In my view, civilization as we know it is at stake,” she continued. “It’s about everything. It’s about America.”

This isn’t the first time Pelosi has used hyperbolic language in reference to the 2020 election. Back in December, she said the 2020 presidential election is about “civilization as we know it today,” adding that she doesn’t even want to “contemplate” the possibility of Trump being elected.

And in 2014, Pelosi claimed “civilization as we know it today would be in jeopardy if Republicans win the Senate.”

This week in Boston, Pelosi said she fears Trump has “permanently scarred” the U.S.

The Bill of Rights is “under siege,” she claimed, and Trump officials often display “disloyalty to the Constitution.”

“Our country is a great country. It can withstand one term of the current occupant of the White House. It cannot withstand two,” she said. “Just look at his policies and his lack of respect for the office which he holds and what that means for our country.”

Then, mimicking House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff‘s impeachment monologue, Pelosi declared: “I say to my Republican friends—and I do have them—‘Take back your party. This is not who you are.’”

The Trump administration isn’t like any other Republican government she’s worked with, Pelosi explained. With both the Bush presidents, for example, Pelosi said she “disagreed on issues, but you believed in governance.”

This present administration … they don’t believe in science, and they don’t believe in governance. They don’t know and they don’t want to know so they don’t have to do anything about it,” she claimed.