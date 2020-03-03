Pelosi: Trump is ‘Most Dangerous Person’ in US History

‘My whole message is about children. Anybody who hurts children—I’m a lioness. Watch out…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., claimed President Donald Trump is the “most dangerous person in the history of our country” in an attempt to boost voter turnout in November.

Pelosi argued that part of the reason Trump won in 2016 was because “people thought Hillary [Clinton] would win so they didn’t all turn out.”

“Nobody could possibly think that somebody like Donald Trump could be elected president of the United States,” she told Variety magazine. “But if you don’t turn out, those who do turn out will call the shots.”

Now the U.S. is stuck with a president who “doesn’t tell the truth, he doesn’t honor the Constitution, and he’s harming children,” Pelosi claimed.

“My whole message is about children,” she continued. “Anybody who hurts children—I’m a lioness. Watch out.”

Pelosi, however, is confident Democrats will retake the White House in November.

“The greatness of America is such that we will withstand what [Trump] has done and move on from that,” she said. “I feel confident about our ability to do that.”

Liberal commentators were quick to sing Pelosi’s praises.

CNN’s Jeff Zucker described Pelosi as the “perfect character in the Donald Trump story,” claiming “she knows how to play him better than anyone else.”

And MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow argued Pelosi “stands alone in terms of Democratic, practical, principled, effective leadership.”

Variety magazine’s Cynthia Littleton also claims in her profile of the California Democrat that Pelosi is “everything Trump is not.”

“[She’s] an expert in the legislative process, a prodigious fundraiser for fellow members of her party, a believer in what she calls the ‘noble calling’ of public service and a sophisticated dealmaker who understands the art of the compromise,” Littleton wrote.

Pelosi said that if Democrats do not win back the White House in November, everything will fall apart.

“Our country cannot withstand another four years of Donald Trump,” she said. “The courts, the press, the environment—everything.”