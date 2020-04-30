PELOSI: I Support Joe Biden and Am ‘Satisfied’ w/ Response to Tara Reade

‘It’s a matter he has to deal with…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said she supports presidential candidate Joe Biden despite recent evidence that has corroborated sexual assault allegations made against him by a former staffer.

“I do support Joe Biden,” Pelosi told CNN on Thursday, right after declaring her support for the #MeToo movement.

“I’m satisfied with how he has responded,” she continued. “I know him. I was proud to endorse him Monday, very proud to endorse him, so I’m satisfied with that.”

.@SpeakerPelosi says she supports Joe Biden and is “satisfied with how he has responded” to a sexual assault allegation against him. https://t.co/HtLbqYaRAq pic.twitter.com/v3mH3jWXMc — New Day (@NewDay) April 30, 2020

Tara Reade, who worked in Biden’s Senate office as a staffer, has accused Biden of assaulting her and then vindictively firing her afterward.

Her story has now been corroborated by four independent sources, and contemporaneously by a CNN clip in which her now-deceased mother described what happened to Reade during a call to Larry King Live.

Biden’s campaign has dismissed the allegation has “untrue” but has not yet addressed the recent evidence supporting Reade’s claim.

Biden has not personally addressed the allegation at all. Nonetheless, Pelosi said that would suffice for her.

“It’s a matter he has to deal with,” she said, adding that she’s “impressed” that several other former staffers in Biden’s office “absolutely never heard one iota of information about this.”

When Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was facing unsubstantiated allegations of sexual assault, for which there was no evidence at all, Pelosi sang a much different tune.

“Far too few people are recognizing Dr. Ford’s sheer bravery in sharing her story today,” Pelosi tweeted after California professor Christine Blasey Ford testified before the Senate in 2018. “That *must* not be overlooked,” Pelosi said.