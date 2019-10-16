Pelosi: NO House Floor Vote on Impeachment Inquiry

Democrats don’t want to look like they are caving to Republican demands…

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Democrats will not bring the impeachment inquiry against President Trump to the House floor for a formal vote.

“There’s no requirement that we have a vote, and so at this time we will not be having a vote,” Pelosi told reporters following a meeting with the House Democratic caucus. “We’re not here to call bluffs — we’re here to find the truth, to uphold the Constitution of the United States. This is not a game for us. This is deadly serious.”

Republicans have pointed out that by not holding a formal vote, Pelosi is breaking decades of impeachment precedent in an attempt to drag out the process until the 2020 presidential election. House Republican Whip Steve Scalise said his microphone was cut off as he made a parliamentary inquiry about whether the chamber had formally voted for the impeachment inquiry:

But a congressional aide said Pelosi’s motivations have more to do with not wanting to look like she’s giving into Trump’s demands, according to Fox News.

By extending the impeachment process, Pelosi hopes to protect vulnerable Democrats up for reelection in districts Trump won in 2016 and convince Senate Republicans to join the impeachment cause.

The White House has slammed the move as “unconstitutional” and “partisan.”

“In the history of our nation, the House of Representatives has never attempted to launch an impeachment inquiry against the president without a majority of the House taking political accountability for that decision by voting to authorize such a dramatic constitutional step,” Trump’s lawyers wrote in a letter to Pelosi and other House Democratic leaders.

Pelosi responded and accused Trump of “trying to make lawlessness a virtue,” insisting that she is not breaking any law by refusing to hold a formal vote.

“This letter is manifestly wrong, and is simply another unlawful attempt to hide the facts of the Trump Administration’s brazen efforts to pressure foreign powers to intervene in the 2020 elections. … The White House should be warned that continued efforts to hide the truth of the President’s abuse of power from the American people will be regarded as further evidence of obstruction. Mr. President, you are not above the law. You will be held accountable,” she said in a statement.