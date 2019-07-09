PELOSI: Census Citizenship Question an Attempt to ‘Make America White Again’

‘They want to make sure that people, certain people, are counted…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., claimed that President Trump’s move to include a citizenship question on the 2020 census is an attempt to “make America white again.”

Forcing residents to answer whether they are legal U.S. citizens is a Republican tactic to draw district lines around “just their people and not the general population.”

“That’s why they’re fighting the census,” Pelosi said, referencing the Supreme Court decision last week that blocked Trump’s effort to include the citizenship question.

“But this is about keeping — you know, Make America, you know his hat — Make America White Again. They want to make sure that people, certain people, are counted,” she said at a press conference in San Francisco, according to CNN.

The Supreme Court ruled that although the executive branch has the right to determine the “form and content” of the census, a citizenship question could lead to inaccurate representation in the House of Representatives and in the presidential electoral system.

Census data helps determine how to allocate federal resources and draw congressional districts.

“The Supreme Court did not rule in their favor because they said the administration did not give sufficient evidence as to why the census citizenship question should be there,” she said. “So they kicked the can, and then the administration said, ‘OK we won’t put it on there,’ and then the President injected himself into this.”

Pelosi, however, said its real effect would be intimidating certain ethnic groups and noncitizen.

“What they want to do is to put a chilling effect so that certain populations will not answer the form,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi went on to call the citizenship question “disgraceful.”

Trump has vowed to keep pressing this issue, and even suggested that an executive order might be possible.

“We’ll see what happens,” Trump told reporters Friday. “We could also add an addition on. So we could start the printing now and maybe do an addendum after we get a positive decision. So we’re working on a lot of things, including an executive order.”