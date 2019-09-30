PELOSI: Impeachment More Important Than Potentially Losing House Dem Majority

‘Our first responsibility is to protect and defend the Constitution…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she doesn’t fear the potential consequence of losing her Democratic House majority in 2020 over her party’s attempt to impeach President Donald Trump.

Congress has a responsibility to hold the president accountable, she said, which is more important than politics.

Speaking at an interview at Tribune Fest, hosted by the Texas Tribune, Pelosi was asked: “Heading into the next election cycle, do you have any anxiety at all about any of the stuff we’re talking about…impacting your ability to hold control of the House in 2020?”

“It doesn’t matter,” Pelosi responded, according to The Hill. “Our first responsibility is to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

Pelosi said the decision to move forward with a formal impeachment inquiry wasn’t one the Democratic caucus made lightly.

“This is a sad time for our country,” she said. “There’s no joy in this.”

But Trump’s actions warranted such a move, she explained.

“People say you have to take a political risk doing that,” she continued. “That doesn’t matter. That doesn’t matter. Because we cannot have a president of the United States undermining his oath of office, his loyalty to his oath of office, undermining our national security, and undermining the integrity of our elections.”

The Ukraine scandal exposed corruption in the Trump administration, she claimed, and now Trump is attempting to stage a “coverup of the coverup.”

Trump has slammed the Democrats’ impeachment efforts as an endless “witch hunt” that threatens to tear the country apart.