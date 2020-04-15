Trump-Derangement-Afflicted Pelosi Warns Americans to ‘Ignore the Lies’

‘The truth is a weak person, a poor leader, takes no responsibility…’

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi relentlessly pursued her obsession with impeaching President Donald Trump in January and early February, she distracted not only Congress but the entire nation from the growing threat of the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Pelosi—who also tried to derail crucial relief funding to U.S. citizens by holding it hostage with a wish-list of Democrat demands—continued to indulge the same irrational vindictiveness against Trump that prompted her to rip up his State of the Union address.

Even though pandemic experts Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx have acknowledged that Trump embraced every recommendation they made from the very start, Pelosi claimed in a “Dear Colleague” missive to House Democrats that the president had “ignored those warnings, took insufficient action and caused unnecessary death and disaster.”

Pelosi’s letter, which she also released publicly as a press release on her taxpayer-funded Speaker.gov website and shared via Twitter, appeared to have the tone of a fundraising email.

“We will overcome this moment, but success requires one fundamental from which all actions will follow: we need the truth,” she wrote. “To succeed in this crisis, we must insist on the truth, and we must act upon it!”

She offered six bullet points attacking Trump for his “incompetent reaction” and falsely claiming that he dismantled infrastructure left over from the Obama administration—contrary to the proven reports that Trump’s White House predecessor had depleted and failed to replenish crucial medical supplies in the national stockpile.

Conveniently, after more than three years of insisting the legislative chamber was co-equal to the executive branch and demanding disruptive oversight of the latter, Pelosi sought to deflect any responsibility away from Congress, which—like Trump—was briefed on the coronavirus in January.

“The truth is a weak person, a poor leader, takes no responsibility,” she wrote, ostensibly referencing Trump.

“A weak person blames others,” she continued. “From this moment on, Americans must ignore lies and start to listen to scientists and other respected professionals in order to protect ourselves and our loved ones.”

There are important decisions ahead. Making the right choices requires understanding the truth of what took place & of what is currently happening. https://t.co/04xiriNmrZ — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 15, 2020

While the virus has ravaged countless nations around the world, with a global average mortality rate of around 6.5 percent, Trump’s leadership, in coordination with the bipartisan experts on his Coronavirus Task Force, has kept the U.S. rate below average at around 4.3 percent.

Much of the outbreak was contained to major urban areas—in particular, New York, which accounts for an estimated 4o percent of all U.S. deaths.

Nonetheless, leftists have extolled the leadership of New York’s Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who—like Trump—initially downplayed the spread and encouraged citizens to conduct business as usual on March 3, when the state had six reported cases.

“The bottom line realization that 80 percent of the people will self-cure, self-resolve the virus and the target problem,” Cuomo said at the time. “The 1.2% mortality is senior citizens and people who have compromised immune systems.”

The Left has disingenuously sought to capitalize on the virus in other ways—not only by asserting oppressive authoritarianism over citizens and curtailing their basic constitutional rights, but also by promoting a ploy to force the November election to be conducted via mail-in ballots. That would open the door to unparalleled vote fraud and ballot mishandling.

With the virus threat appearing to wane even in the most heavily hit areas and fewer new cases admitted to intensive-care units, Trump is pushing for the nation and its once booming economy to get back to business sooner than later.

But Pelosi’s letter suggested that she intended to milk the crisis for as long as possible, appealing not only to her party’s basest fearmongering instincts, but also to the notion that they were victims of a vast, right-wing conspiracy being orchestrated by Trump.

“There are important decisions ahead,” Pelosi wrote. “But if we are not working from the truth, more lives will be lost, economic hardship and suffering will be extended unnecessarily.”