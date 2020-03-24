Nancy Pelosi’s Daughter Endorses Rand Paul’s 2018 Attacker

‘This is beyond evil…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s daughter suggested on Sunday that the man who attacked Sen. Rand Paul, damaging his lungs and breaking his ribs, was justified in doing so.

“Rand Paul’s neighbor was right,” Christine Pelosi said in a now-deleted tweet, just hours after the Kentucky Republican revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19.

This is Nancy Pelosi’s daughter Saying that Rand Paul’s neighbor (who beat Rand to the point of breaking 6 of his ribs) was right. This is abhorrent behavior, but I guess the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, does it @SpeakerPelosi? pic.twitter.com/GulAllH1yk — Ashley StClair 🇺🇸 (@stclairashley) March 23, 2020

Christine Pelosi’s reaction was a reference to a 2018 incident in which Paul’s Bowling Green neighbor brutally assaulted Paul while he was mowing his lawn.

The senator suffered five broken ribs and underwent surgery to have part of his lung removed.

The attacker was charged with a felony assault for attacking a member of Congress.

Nancy Pelosi’s daughter just endorsed the felony assault against Sen. Rand Paul. https://t.co/kQpPM0Dyjt — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 23, 2020

Conservatives quickly criticized Pelosi’s distasteful comments.

Paul also faced criticism this weekend after senators discovered he had used the Senate gym and met with Senate colleagues while he was waiting for his COVID-19 test results.

But Paul defended himself and said it was “my extra precaution, out of concerned for my damaged lung” that led him to get tested in the first place.

“For those who want to criticize me for lack of quarantine, realize that if the rules on testing had been followed to a tee, I would never have been tested and would still be walking around the halls of the Capitol. The current guidelines would not have called for me to get tested nor quarantined,” Paul said in a statement.