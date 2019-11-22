Leftist Mag Says Deval Patrick Was Less Accomplished Gov. than Mitt Romney

‘It’s difficult to see him as the second coming of hope and change…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Shortly after former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick announced his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination, a liberal magazine slammed the governor as an “overrated” politician who has yet to introduce a lasting, “signature accomplishment.”

Even former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney—Patrick’s Republican predecessor—was more impressive, said the New Republic’s Kevin Mahnken.

Patrick might “cut an Obama-like figure,” but “it’s difficult to see him as the second coming of hope and change,” Mahnken wrote.

Mahnken admitted that Patrick’s general election victory was “historic.” He won more votes than any Democratic gubernatorial nominee in half a century, and he was only the second black governor of a state since Reconstruction.

“But look for Patrick’s legacy-maker and you’ll be disappointed,” Mahnken explained. “He can boast of a wearying fight over whether to let civilians direct traffic at construction sites, a public pension overhaul that will save the state billions and quicken the pulse of exactly zero activists in New Hampshire, an ambitious education reform drive that strengthened an already strong school system, and what else? Casino gambling?”

Patrick even admitted his last-minute candidacy for the White House is a long-shot.

“I recognize running for president is a Hail Mary under any circumstances,” Mr. Patrick told reporters last week. “This is a Hail Mary from two stadiums over.”

Patrick said he sees himself as a reasonable alternative to both political parties’ leading candidates. More than anything, Patrick wants to bring unity, he said.

Obama reportedly encouraged Patrick to enter the race. The former president shared “great insights about his own experiences and about his experience with some of the other candidates and what he thought the strengths and weaknesses of the campaign, of my campaign, might be,” Patrick said late last week.

Patrick’s campaign manager, Abe Rakov, defended the former governor’s decision to enter the race after facing criticism from radical progressives and and establishment Democrats alike.

“When we’re at this point in the process and voters still haven’t made up their minds, there’s an opportunity for someone with a different story and a different background to come in and make their case,” he said.

“If it was obvious this was a two-person race, it probably would be too late for someone to get in—but it’s not,” he continued. “This is a wide-open race.”